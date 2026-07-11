Army Veteran Nik Nanoski Launches DUMB 31, A Post Apocalyptic Science Fiction Novel Where Humanity Faces a New Beginning

DUMB 31 Cover pic DUMB 31 pic 2

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nik Nanoski, an Army veteran and healthcare professional with nearly 20 years of experience in the medical field, has released DUMB 31 , a character-driven science fiction novel that follows a community of survivors emerging from an underground bunker more than 300 years after humanity's collapse. Developed over a decade, the novel presents an immersive post-apocalyptic world while exploring resilience, compassion, leadership, and the enduring importance of human connection.Set inside a facility originally designed to preserve civilization during global catastrophe, DUMB 31 introduces readers to a society whose survival depends on carefully maintained systems. As power instability, fluctuating oxygen levels, structural failures, and security breaches threaten the bunker after centuries of operation, emergency evacuation procedures force its residents into an unfamiliar world filled with uncertainty and opportunity.Availability "DUMB 31" is now available to readers worldwide through Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/DUMB-31-Nik-Nanoski-ebook/dp/B0H7FR4DZK/ A Science Fiction Story Built Around PeopleWhile the novel features an expansive post-apocalyptic setting, its primary focus remains on the people navigating extraordinary circumstances. Readers follow characters as they confront difficult decisions, adapt to changing environments, and work together to shape the future of their community. Nik's background as both an Army veteran and longtime medical professional influenced many of the themes woven throughout the story. His professional experiences contributed to the novel's emphasis on perseverance, empathy, teamwork, and the emotional strength individuals discover during challenging times.The result is a science fiction novel that balances suspense, thoughtful world-building, and meaningful character development.A Decade of Writing and RefinementDUMB 31 represents the culmination of a ten-year creative journey. The original concept remained in Nik's imagination for years before becoming a full-length manuscript. Throughout its development, the project evolved through extensive revisions while Nik balanced professional responsibilities, education, and everyday life. Thousands of hours were dedicated to refining the story, strengthening its characters, and expanding its world. That long development process reflects a commitment to producing a novel designed to engage readers through both its narrative and emotional depth.The operational records and facility documentation incorporated into the story further enhance the reading experience by establishing an authentic atmosphere that complements the novel's central themes.A Story Centered on Courage and CommunityBeyond its science fiction setting, DUMB 31 explores universal values that continue to resonate across generations. Leadership, trust, cooperation, and hope remain central throughout the novel as its characters face uncertainty together. Here is a recent article published about the book "I hope DUMB 31 gives readers exciting adventures, memorable characters, and moments that stay with them long after they've finished the final page. More than anything, I hope it reminds people that even during the darkest circumstances, kindness, courage, and community are always worth fighting for," said Nik Nanoski, Author of DUMB 31.About Nik NanoskiNik Nanoski is an Army veteran, author, and healthcare professional with nearly 20 years of experience in the medical field. His passion for storytelling, combined with his appreciation for resilience, compassion, and human connection, inspired the creation of DUMB 31. Alongside writing, Nik enjoys music and cooking. DUMB 31 represents a decade of creative development and thousands of hours devoted to building a richly imagined science fiction world.

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