Geared Power BioTech CEO, Gary Kellstrom, Jr. Featured on 'Going Beyond the Deal' Podcast with J. Michael Fischer, Jr.

Photo of Gary Kellstrom, Jr. on Going Beyond the Deal podcast

Gary Kellstrom, Jr. CEO and Founder of Geared Power BioTech

Sharing the BioGuard UVC™ Journey: The Solo Founder Betting Everything on a Breakthrough to Stop the Spread of Respiratory Disease

If you want to see what conviction looks like before the win is guaranteed, this is the founder story most people never hear in real time.”
— J. Michael Fischer, Jr., Managing Director at DBD Investment Bank
WAYNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geared Power BioTech today announced that its founder and CEO, Gary Kellstrom, Jr., was a featured guest on “Going Beyond the Deal” podcast hosted by J. Michael Fischer, Jr. The episode, now available worldwide, explores Kellstrom’s remarkable entrepreneurial path — explaining why he stopped trying to filter the air and started attacking the source. They get into the pivot from an automotive transmission prototype to a pandemic era mask, and building a lean, high-impact medtech startup to advance BioGuard UVC™ — a breakthrough wearable device intended to stop the spread of respiratory disease in hospitals.

In the candid conversation, Kellstrom discusses the challenges and triumphs of commercializing an innovative medical technology, the power of New Jersey’s innovation ecosystem, and how BioGuard UVC™ — a filter-less, source control mask with helical UV Chambers — could help prevent future pandemics by inactivating airborne pathogens in exhaled breath of infected individuals in real time.

“The conversation with Michael was genuine,” said Kellstrom. “We dove deep into topics that don't usually get that kind of attention. I’m grateful for the opportunity to share the story behind the inception of BioGuard UVC™.”

"If you want to see what conviction looks like before the win is guaranteed, this is the founder story most people never hear in real time," said Fischer.

The full episode is now live and available on major platforms:

Apple Podcasts: Listen here
Spotify: Listen here
YouTube: Watch at end of page

Listeners are encouraged to subscribe and follow the show for more inspiring stories of entrepreneurship and deal-making.

About Going Beyond the Deal
Host J. Michael Fischer, Jr. is Managing Director at DBD Investment Bank. He advises on mergers, acquisitions, and capital formation with a hands on approach that blends financial rigor with real world execution. He works with founders executives and investors at critical moments of growth.
Follow and connect with J. Michael Fischer, Jr. on LinkedIn here.

About Geared Power BioTech
Based in Wayne, New Jersey, Geared Power BioTech is commercializing BioGuard UVC™, a transformative, first in class medical device intended to stop the spread of respiratory disease for use in healthcare facilities and emergency response to benefit public health worldwide. For more information, visit https://GP-Bio.com or contact info@gearedpower.com.

GARY KELLSTROM, JR.
Geared Power
+1 973-801-4127
email us here
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50 | Gary Kellstrom Jr. - The Solo Founder Betting Everything on a UVC Breakthrough

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Geared Power BioTech CEO, Gary Kellstrom, Jr. Featured on 'Going Beyond the Deal' Podcast with J. Michael Fischer, Jr.

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GARY KELLSTROM, JR.
Geared Power
+1 973-801-4127
Company/Organization
Geared Power, LLC
53 Heights Rd
Wayne, New Jersey, 07470
United States
+1 973-801-4127
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About

Located in Wayne, NJ, USA, Geared Power is an innovator in HealthTech dedicated to combating HAIs through advanced application of UVC technology, starting with BioGuard UVC™. BioGuard UVC™ emerged during the pandemic to tackle PPE shortages, and is now positioned to be an effective countermeasure to the antimicrobial resistance crisis, pending regulatory clearance as a Class II Medical Device. Founded in 2018 by our CEO, Gary Kellstrom, Jr., and originally focused on gear-driven Continuously Variable Transmission technology, Geared Power has a growing IP portfolio for BioGuard UVC™.

Geared Power on LinkedIn

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