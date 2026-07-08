Geared Power BioTech CEO, Gary Kellstrom, Jr. Featured on 'Going Beyond the Deal' Podcast with J. Michael Fischer, Jr.

Gary Kellstrom, Jr. CEO and Founder of Geared Power BioTech

Sharing the BioGuard UVC™ Journey: The Solo Founder Betting Everything on a Breakthrough to Stop the Spread of Respiratory Disease

If you want to see what conviction looks like before the win is guaranteed, this is the founder story most people never hear in real time.” — J. Michael Fischer, Jr., Managing Director at DBD Investment Bank

WAYNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geared Power BioTech today announced that its founder and CEO, Gary Kellstrom, Jr., was a featured guest on “Going Beyond the Deal” podcast hosted by J. Michael Fischer, Jr. The episode, now available worldwide, explores Kellstrom’s remarkable entrepreneurial path — explaining why he stopped trying to filter the air and started attacking the source. They get into the pivot from an automotive transmission prototype to a pandemic era mask, and building a lean, high-impact medtech startup to advance BioGuard UVC™ — a breakthrough wearable device intended to stop the spread of respiratory disease in hospitals.In the candid conversation, Kellstrom discusses the challenges and triumphs of commercializing an innovative medical technology, the power of New Jersey’s innovation ecosystem, and how BioGuard UVC™ — a filter-less, source control mask with helical UV Chambers — could help prevent future pandemics by inactivating airborne pathogens in exhaled breath of infected individuals in real time.“The conversation with Michael was genuine,” said Kellstrom. “We dove deep into topics that don't usually get that kind of attention. I’m grateful for the opportunity to share the story behind the inception of BioGuard UVC™.”"If you want to see what conviction looks like before the win is guaranteed, this is the founder story most people never hear in real time," said Fischer.The full episode is now live and available on major platforms:YouTube: Watch at end of pageListeners are encouraged to subscribe and follow the show for more inspiring stories of entrepreneurship and deal-making.About Going Beyond the DealHost J. Michael Fischer, Jr. is Managing Director at DBD Investment Bank. He advises on mergers, acquisitions, and capital formation with a hands on approach that blends financial rigor with real world execution. He works with founders executives and investors at critical moments of growth.Follow and connect with J. Michael Fischer, Jr. on LinkedIn here About Geared Power BioTechBased in Wayne, New Jersey, Geared Power BioTech is commercializing BioGuard UVC™, a transformative, first in class medical device intended to stop the spread of respiratory disease for use in healthcare facilities and emergency response to benefit public health worldwide. For more information, visit https://GP-Bio.com or contact info@gearedpower.com.

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