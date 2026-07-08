Geared Power BioTech CEO, Gary Kellstrom, Jr. Featured on 'Going Beyond the Deal' Podcast with J. Michael Fischer, Jr.
Sharing the BioGuard UVC™ Journey: The Solo Founder Betting Everything on a Breakthrough to Stop the Spread of Respiratory Disease
In the candid conversation, Kellstrom discusses the challenges and triumphs of commercializing an innovative medical technology, the power of New Jersey’s innovation ecosystem, and how BioGuard UVC™ — a filter-less, source control mask with helical UV Chambers — could help prevent future pandemics by inactivating airborne pathogens in exhaled breath of infected individuals in real time.
“The conversation with Michael was genuine,” said Kellstrom. “We dove deep into topics that don't usually get that kind of attention. I’m grateful for the opportunity to share the story behind the inception of BioGuard UVC™.”
"If you want to see what conviction looks like before the win is guaranteed, this is the founder story most people never hear in real time," said Fischer.
The full episode is now live and available on major platforms:
Apple Podcasts: Listen here
Spotify: Listen here
YouTube: Watch at end of page
Listeners are encouraged to subscribe and follow the show for more inspiring stories of entrepreneurship and deal-making.
About Going Beyond the Deal
Host J. Michael Fischer, Jr. is Managing Director at DBD Investment Bank. He advises on mergers, acquisitions, and capital formation with a hands on approach that blends financial rigor with real world execution. He works with founders executives and investors at critical moments of growth.
Follow and connect with J. Michael Fischer, Jr. on LinkedIn here.
About Geared Power BioTech
Based in Wayne, New Jersey, Geared Power BioTech is commercializing BioGuard UVC™, a transformative, first in class medical device intended to stop the spread of respiratory disease for use in healthcare facilities and emergency response to benefit public health worldwide. For more information, visit https://GP-Bio.com or contact info@gearedpower.com.
GARY KELLSTROM, JR.
Geared Power
+1 973-801-4127
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
50 | Gary Kellstrom Jr. - The Solo Founder Betting Everything on a UVC Breakthrough
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.