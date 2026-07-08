Museum District Craftsman Sells $67,050 Over Asking in 11 Days By Park 27 and Jsquared

Clean architectural lines, sculptural furnishings, and layered neutrals transform this Richmond living room into an unforgettable first impression. Thoughtful home staging creates emotional connection the moment buyers walk in. A dramatic dining room balances warmth and scale with sculptural seating, oversized artwork, and timeless modern styling that elevates every showing. Chris Small, founder of Park 27 Group, is known for delivering exceptional real estate expertise, strategic marketing, and outstanding client service throughout the Richmond, Virginia market. modern-richmond-home-staging-open-concept-living-room Johnathan and Jon Miller, founders of Jsquared Interior Staging & Design, bring together luxury interior design, home staging, and strategic marketing to help homeowners, builders, and real estate professionals maximize a property’s appeal and value throu

Chris Small of Park 27 listed the 1921 Craftsman at $1,169,950; it sold for $1,237,000 after renovation design and vacant staging by Jsquared Staging

Small, strategic upgrades combined with expert staging can create a six-figure difference—improving both your listing price and your competitive position in the market.” — Chris Small | Chris Small Group | Park 27

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Museum District Craftsman Sells $67,050 Over Asking in 11 Days After Renovation Design and Luxury Vacant Home Staging by JsquaredChris Small of Park 27 listed the historic 1921 Craftsman at 3210 Grove Avenue after collaborating with Jsquared Interior Staging and Design on renovation design and luxury vacant home staging, resulting in a $1,237,000 sale.A historic 1921 Craftsman-style home in Richmond's Museum District sold for $67,050 over asking after just 11 days on the market, following a collaborative strategy that paired thoughtful renovation design, luxury vacant home staging, and targeted real estate marketing.Listed by Chris Small of Park 27, the home at 3210 Grove Avenue was offered at $1,169,950 and closed on July 1, 2026, for $1,237,000, approximately 5.7 percent above asking and roughly $526 per square foot. The property was presented through a partnership between Park 27 and Jsquared Interior Staging and Design, which guided the home's renovation design before completing full vacant home staging.The 2,352-square-foot residence combines preserved historic architecture with modern livability. Original hardwood floors, tall ceilings, brick fireplaces, and period detailing are complemented by an architect-designed family room addition by Charles Aquino, A.I.A., creating seamless indoor-outdoor living with direct access to a brick terrace and landscaped rear garden on an unusually deep city lot.Rather than approaching the project solely as a staging engagement, Jsquared became involved during the renovation process, consulting on finishes, paint selections, material coordination, and overall design direction before the home was furnished. Once construction was complete, the company executed a full luxury vacant staging installation designed to present the original Craftsman architecture and later addition as one cohesive home."A property like this deserves more than beautiful furniture, it deserves a unified vision from the beginning," said Chris Small, Realtor with Park 27. "Homes with this combination of historic architecture, an exceptional city lot, and thoughtfully integrated living space rarely become available. “Small, strategic upgrades combined with expert staging can create a six-figure difference, improving both your listing price and your competitive position in the market.” By partnering with Jsquared during the renovation process, every design decision reinforced what made the home truly distinctive, resulting in a presentation that immediately resonated with buyers.""The biggest advantage came long before the furniture arrived," said Johnathan H. Miller, Founder and CEO of Jsquared Interior Staging and Design. "Because we were involved during the renovation, we were able to help shape the finishes, flow, and presentation as one cohesive vision. By the time buyers walked through the front door, every design decision was telling the same story. That's what great design should do, it creates an emotional connection before buyers ever begin comparing square footage or features."This sale continues a growing series of Richmond-area properties where Jsquared's renovation design consulting and luxury vacant home staging have preceded strong market performance, including recent Museum District and Fan District homes that sold above asking price in exceptionally short marketing periods. The company's Ready-Set-Sold(R) process combines design strategy, buyer psychology, and presentation to help sellers maximize both market appeal and return on investment.About Jsquared Interior Staging and DesignJsquared Interior Staging and Design is a Richmond, Virginia-based home staging and interior design company specializing exclusively in vacant home staging, luxury home staging, renovation design, vacation rental design, and short-term rental design throughout Central Virginia. The company’s process typically begins with a design consultation for sellers and their agents, followed by full staging of the vacant property, an approach the company says produces stronger sale results than staging around a seller’s existing furniture. Across historic city rowhomes, rural acreage properties, and suburban family homes alike, Jsquared’s design consultation and vacant staging model has repeatedly preceded fast sales at or above asking price. The company has been recognized by the International Association of Home Staging Professionals(IAHSP) for Home Staging Excellence, Design Excellence, and Client Care Excellence, and its founder has been named among the Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging by the Real Estate Staging Association(RESA). More information is available at jsquaredrva.com. About Park 27Park 27 is a boutique real estate advisory firm serving Central Virginia, with particular expertise in Richmond's Museum District, Fan District, Monument Avenue corridor, Windsor Farms, and the Near West End. Founded on the belief that clients deserve thoughtful strategy, expert guidance, and honest counsel, Park 27 combines deep local market knowledge with an affiliation with Leverage Global Partners, providing clients with both local expertise and global reach.

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