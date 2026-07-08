As Florida Vaccine Debate Creates Confusion, Project LINK Helps Families Meet School Requirements Before the First Bell

Project LINK’s Back-2-School Health Clinics help K–12 families prepare for the school year with school physicals for enrollment, routine immunizations, and immunization record reviews.

Project LINK clinics help families meet school-entry health requirements with physicals, immunizations, and record updates before the first bell.

We want every child to start school healthy, prepared, and ready to learn without last-minute delays caused by missing records, physicals, or required immunizations.” — Tina Young, CEO, Project LINK

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Florida families prepare for the new school year, Project LINK is helping parents meet one of the most important school-readiness requirements: making sure children have the immunizations and documentation needed to enter or remain in school.

In Florida, the DH 680 Florida Certification of Immunization is used to document immunizations required for school entry and attendance. Students entering 7th grade must have one Tdap booster in addition to other school immunization requirements. The CDC also identifies Tdap as part of the recommended adolescent vaccine schedule, typically at ages 11–12.

Project LINK’s Back-2-School Health Clinics will provide school-entry health services for K–12 students, with a special focus on children entering Kindergarten and 7th-graders who need required booster shots. Services include school physicals, CDC-scheduled childhood immunizations, immunization record reviews, and Florida SHOTS/DH 680 updates.

“At a time when many parents are hearing mixed messages about school vaccine requirements, our role is simple: help families understand what is required today, make sure children have the records they need, and ensure students are healthy, prepared, and ready to start school on time,” said Project LINK CEO Tina Young. “These clinics remove barriers for families by providing school physicals for enrollment purposes, helping update missing records, and ensuring children receive required immunizations to prevent last-minute school delays.”

The 2026 health clinic schedule includes sites across Hillsborough County from July 11 through August 8, with appointment times at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12 p.m.

Families are encouraged to register early and bring or upload their child’s immunization record.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.b2shc.org

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