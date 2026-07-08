Health Espresso Announces Int'l CARES Research Collaboration to Advance AI-Powered Remote Care for Chronic Disease Mgmt

CARES Canada - Germany Research Project

Advancing Remote Chronic Care Management in Rural Communities Research Through International Collaboration

This collaboration is a great example of what can be achieved when academia, industry, and international partners work together to address some of healthcare's biggest challenges” — Rick Menassa

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Espresso Inc. is pleased to announce its participation in the international research project Community Access & Remote Empowerment for Self-care (CARES), a two-year Canada-Germany collaboration focused on transforming the way chronic diseases are monitored and managed through artificial intelligence, remote patient monitoring, and interoperable digital health technologies.The CARES project is supported through the Canada-Germany NRC IRAP–ZIM bilateral innovation program and brings together an exceptional consortium consisting of Health Espresso Inc. (Canada), Universität Siegen (Germany), and Heuel & Löher GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).The project's objective is to develop an integrated, AI-powered digital health platform capable of continuously collecting, analyzing, and interpreting vital signs, movement patterns, and contextual health data for individuals living with chronic conditions including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, dementia, and other complex health needs.By combining real-time physiological monitoring with intelligent analytics, the CARES platform aims to:- Detect health deterioration and emergencies earlier- Predict clinical risks before hospitalization becomes necessary- Support clinicians with AI-assisted decision support- Empower patients to actively participate in self-management- Automate care coordination across healthcare providers- Improve access to care for rural, remote, and underserved communitiesA key innovation of CARES is the integration of wearable sensor data, mobility information, and AI-driven predictive analytics into a single interoperable platform capable of connecting with existing healthcare systems and electronic medical records.Health Espresso's Role:Health Espresso will lead the development of the project's AI-enabled digital health platform, leveraging its Collaborative Health Record (CHR), remote patient monitoring technologies, and intelligent care coordination capabilities.Health Espresso will contribute expertise in:- AI-powered predictive analytics- Collaborative Health Records- Remote Patient Monitoring- Digital Front Door technologies- Secure patient engagement- Clinical workflow integration- Population health analytics- Interoperability with healthcare information systemsThe company will also support commercialization activities across Canada while contributing to the project's international validation and deployment strategy.Advancing Healthcare Through International CollaborationThe CARES initiative represents an important milestone in strengthening research and innovation partnerships between Canada and Germany.By combining academic research excellence with industry expertise, the consortium aims to accelerate the development of practical digital health solutions that improve quality of care, reduce pressure on healthcare systems, and enable individuals to safely remain in their homes while receiving proactive, data-driven care."This collaboration is a great example of what can be achieved when academia, industry, and international partners work together to address some of healthcare's biggest challenges.," said Rick Menassa, Founder and CEO of Health Espresso. "We are proud to collaborate with leading research and industry partners in Germany to create technologies that have the potential to improve the lives of patients worldwide."The project also aligns with Health Espresso's broader vision of enabling connected, patient-centred healthcare through intelligent digital platforms that support prevention, early intervention, and coordinated care across community, primary, and acute care settings.Health Espresso looks forward to working alongside Universität Siegen and Heuel & Löher GmbH & Co. KG throughout the three-year project to advance innovative healthcare technologies with global impact.About Health EspressoHealth Espresso is a Canadian digital health company developing AI-enabled healthcare solutions that connect patients, caregivers, physicians, hospitals, home care providers, and community organizations through a collaborative, interoperable health platform.Its technologies support remote patient monitoring, virtual care, collaborative care planning, clinical decision support, and patient engagement to improve healthcare outcomes and access to care.

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