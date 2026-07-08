LEVERAGE MARKETING GROUP ASSUMES MANAGEMENT OF EMBEDDED TECH TRENDS EDITORIAL FORUM

Leverage Marketing Assumes Management of Embedded Tech Trends Editorial Forum

2027 Event Set for January 25-26 in Savannah, GA

The forum will continue as a hub for knowledge exchange, creating opportunities for deeper discussions, shared insights, and collaborative exploration of trends shaping embedded computing.” — Tom Marks, Leverage CEO

NEWTOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Leverage Marketing Group of Newtown, Conn. has assumed the management and execution of the annual Embedded Tech Trends editorial forum, securing the future of one of the embedded computing industry’s most respected thought-leadership events. Previously, the event was coordinated by VITA, a standards development organization for the critical embedded computing industry.

Planning is already underway for the 2027 Embedded Tech Trends forum, which will take place January 25-26 in Savannah, Georgia.

Jerry Gipper, Marketing Director for VITA, commented, “The unique environment of Embedded Tech Trends makes it a hotbed of innovative thinking, and we’re excited to see the legacy we’ve built move forward, as open standards continue to be a mainstay of critical computing technologies.”

Since 2012, Embedded Tech Trends has fostered a trends-driven information exchange by bringing together a set of premier industry editors and leading computing companies that are innovating critical embedded technologies. It has become a valued event for exploring emerging trends, sharing industry perspectives, and fostering connections that extend well beyond the event itself.

Beth Smith, VP, Content Marketing for The Leverage Marketing Group, noted, “No other industry event provides this level of one-on-one connections between industry thought leaders and the editorial community. The spirit of the forum has always been to enhance the relationship of critical members of the electronics and embedded computing community.”

The transition follows Leverage’s March 2026 acquisition of The Simon Group, which had supported VITA in the execution and management of the forum for several years. Key Simon Group personnel, now part of the Leverage team, will continue to contribute their expertise as Embedded Tech Trends evolves under its new leadership.

Designed specifically to help educate technical industry editors, Embedded Tech Trends focuses on the latest trends and happenings in the critical embedded computing market. The 2-day forum features thought-provoking industry presentations in the mornings and 20-minute one-on-one information exchanges in the afternoons, allowing for personal connections and follow-up interviews on relevant industry trends.

Tom Marks, CEO of Leverage, intends to preserve the collaborative spirit that has become a hallmark of Embedded Tech Trends. “The forum will continue as a hub for knowledge exchange and focus on creating more opportunities for deeper discussions, shared insights, and collaborative exploration of the trends shaping the future of embedded computing,” said Marks.

For information on becoming an attending editor or sponsor organization, email beth@leverage-marketing.com or call 215-453-8700.

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About The Leverage Marketing Group

The Leverage Marketing Group is an award-winning marketing communications agency based in Newtown, Conn. with a rich history of working in complex, highly technical industries. The agency specializes in strategic marketing, brand and creative development, content creation, digital marketing and advertising in traditional and new media.

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