FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Date: July 6, 2026

Spokane man sentenced to 8 years in prison for violating a no-contact order and stalking

On July 6, 2026, in Spokane County Superior Court, Jordan C. Smith (35) was sentenced to 96 months in prison after pleading guilty to Violation of a No-Contact Order (NCO) – Domestic Violence (DV) and to Stalking - DV in March. Both charges are felonies.

The case stems from a series of incidents in June of last year where court documents outline Smith sent multiple texts to a woman with whom he shares a child over several weeks, despite a court order prohibiting him from any contact with her. In addition to charging Smith with Felony Violation of a No Contact Order, the State also charged him with Stalking due to his continued harassment of the victim by the multiple text messages, at least one of which, sent to the victim’s mother, threatened revenge.

At the sentencing hearing, the State argued for a high-end sentence for Smith noting his 10 prior criminal convictions, including 5 prior DV NCO violations, and 4 prior Assault 4 DV convictions. The defense argued for a Mental Health Sentencing Alternative (MHSA) with no additional jail time, stating that a MHSA would give Smith his best chance at getting the help he needs. The State countered that Smith already received a sentencing alternative - a Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) - on another conviction but violated the terms of the sentence within days. Judge Annette Plese expressed concern over Smith’s DV history noting he has had multiple chances to change his behavior and has not done so. Judge Plese stated she was unwilling to risk the victim’s or the community’s safety despite Smith’s contention that he will make better choices moving forward, Judge Plese imposed 96 months on the Stalking charge and 60 months on the NCO Violation to be served concurrently. Both sentences are the highest allowable under the sentencing guidelines considering Smith’s criminal history. Smith will serve 12 months of community custody upon his release from prison and was ordered to have no contact with the victim for 10 years.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney (DPA) Austin Brown handled the case with assistance from DPA Tom Treppiedi. We thank them, our Victim/Witness Advocates and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office/Spokane Valley Police Department for their work on this case.