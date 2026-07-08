ExposeIQ JuryFit: Virtual Mirror Jury, A New Approach to Testing Arguments Against Actual Personalities on the Panel
Human-Verified Technology Enables Trial Teams to Evaluate Case Strategy with Greater Clarity After Empanelment
ExposeIQ JuryFit assists attorneys by analyzing case theories in relation to multiple juror dimensions, including demographic factors, life experiences, attitudes and beliefs, political and social values, personality and cognitive traits, and both implicit and explicit biases. The platform identifies combinations of these factors that may influence how certain jurors are predisposed to respond to a particular theory of the case. All assessments are subject to human verification by licensed professionals to ensure accuracy and strategic relevance.
From this analysis, ExposeIQ JuryFit generates targeted Voir Dire questions, which also undergo human verification before being used to explore potential alignment or misalignment during jury selection. Once a jury is empaneled, the platform enables attorneys to test arguments, witness presentations, and thematic emphasis against a Virtual Mirror Jury™. This simulation reflects the personality profiles and group dynamics of the actual seated jurors. All outputs from the Virtual Mirror Jury process are reviewed through human verification to support informed decision-making.
“After the jury is seated, attorneys often have limited ability to test or refine their approach in a structured way,” said Joseph Terp, Co-Founder and CEO of ExposeIQ. “The Virtual Mirror Jury provides a method for evaluating how different arguments and presentations are likely to be received by the specific personalities on the panel, while maintaining human oversight throughout the process.”
The platform supports trial teams in developing more consistent strategies for both jury selection and post-empanelment preparation, while preserving full professional judgment over final decisions.
About ExposeIQ
ExposeIQ develops litigation intelligence tools that help trial attorneys analyze complex case information and juror dynamics with greater structure. By combining advanced technology with human professional oversight, the company’s solutions are designed to support more informed decision-making throughout the litigation process.
Joseph Terp
ExposeIQ LLC
+1 901-445-0777
jterp@exposeiq.com
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