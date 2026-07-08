ExposeIQ JuryFit: Virtual Mirror Jury, A New Approach to Testing Arguments Against Actual Personalities on the Panel

ExposeIQ JuryFit

Human-Verified Technology Enables Trial Teams to Evaluate Case Strategy with Greater Clarity After Empanelment

After the jury is seated, attorneys often have limited ability to test or refine their approach in a structured way.” — Joseph Terp, Co-Founder of ExposeIQ

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As jury trials grow more complex, many litigators are seeking more structured ways to assess how their arguments may be received once the jury has been seated. ExposeIQ today highlighted the expanding use of its Virtual Mirror Jury ™ capability within the JuryFit platform, which allows trial teams to test key arguments and themes against a simulation constructed from the actual personality profiles of their empaneled jurors.ExposeIQ JuryFit assists attorneys by analyzing case theories in relation to multiple juror dimensions, including demographic factors, life experiences, attitudes and beliefs, political and social values, personality and cognitive traits, and both implicit and explicit biases. The platform identifies combinations of these factors that may influence how certain jurors are predisposed to respond to a particular theory of the case. All assessments are subject to human verification by licensed professionals to ensure accuracy and strategic relevance.From this analysis, ExposeIQ JuryFit generates targeted Voir Dire questions, which also undergo human verification before being used to explore potential alignment or misalignment during jury selection. Once a jury is empaneled, the platform enables attorneys to test arguments, witness presentations, and thematic emphasis against a Virtual Mirror Jury™. This simulation reflects the personality profiles and group dynamics of the actual seated jurors. All outputs from the Virtual Mirror Jury process are reviewed through human verification to support informed decision-making.“After the jury is seated, attorneys often have limited ability to test or refine their approach in a structured way,” said Joseph Terp, Co-Founder and CEO of ExposeIQ. “The Virtual Mirror Jury provides a method for evaluating how different arguments and presentations are likely to be received by the specific personalities on the panel, while maintaining human oversight throughout the process.”The platform supports trial teams in developing more consistent strategies for both jury selection and post-empanelment preparation, while preserving full professional judgment over final decisions.About ExposeIQExposeIQ develops litigation intelligence tools that help trial attorneys analyze complex case information and juror dynamics with greater structure. By combining advanced technology with human professional oversight, the company’s solutions are designed to support more informed decision-making throughout the litigation process.

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