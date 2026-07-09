Pentara to Present Five Original Alzheimer's Research Studies at AAIC 2026

New analyses explore anti-amyloid treatment durability, biomarker thresholds, equitable trial enrollment, and Alzheimer's clinical trial design

As Alzheimer's research continues to advance, the questions researchers must answer are becoming increasingly sophisticated.” — Suzanne Hendrix, CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pentara, a biostatistics and data science consultancy serving sponsors, CROs, and research organizations worldwide, will present five original research studies at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC), taking place July 12–15 in London. The company will also meet with sponsors, researchers, and industry partners throughout the conference at Booth #100.

AAIC is the world's largest scientific conference focused on Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, bringing together leading researchers, clinicians, sponsors, and industry organizations to share discoveries that advance prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and clinical research.

Pentara's presentations address several of the most important methodological challenges facing Alzheimer's drug development today, including the durability of anti-amyloid therapies and efficacy in the presence of comorbidities, improving representation in clinical trials, optimizing biomarker selection, and strengthening study design. Collectively, the research reflects Pentara's mission of delivering meaningful insights to accelerate medical research through rigorous statistical science.

"As Alzheimer's research continues to advance, the questions researchers must answer are becoming increasingly sophisticated," said Suzanne Hendrix, Ph.D., CEO of Pentara. "The work we're presenting at AAIC is focused on practical statistical solutions that influence how clinical trials are designed, how results are interpreted, and ultimately how quickly promising therapies can reach patients."

Pentara Research Presentations at AAIC 2026

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• Suzanne Hendrix, Ph.D. — Continued or Time-Limited Treatment Benefits of Anti-Amyloid Monoclonal Antibodies in Early Alzheimer's Disease

• Suzanne Hendrix, Ph.D. — Quantifying the Improved Treatment Effect of Lecanemab and Donanemab in Minority Populations with Comorbidities

• Samuel Dickson, Ph.D. — Racial-Specific Biomarker Cutoff Is Needed to Increase Inclusion in Alzheimer's Clinical Trials

• Garrett Duncan, M.S. — Quantifying the Synergistic Treatment Effect of Lecanemab and Donanemab in Comorbid Populations

• Caleb Dayley, M.S. — Optimizing Pre-Symptomatic Alzheimer's Trials: A Power Comparison of Continuous Endpoints vs. Time-to-Event Analysis

Conference attendees are invited to visit Pentara at Booth #100 to discuss these findings, meet the company's statistical experts, and explore how Pentara's statistical consulting, biostatistics, and data management capabilities can support Alzheimer's and other clinical development programs.

About Pentara

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Pentara partners with sponsors, CROs, and research organizations to bring statistical rigor and clarity to clinical development — delivering meaningful insights to accelerate medical research. Using expertise in statistical consulting, biostatistics, and data management, Pentara helps organizations design stronger studies, understand complex data, and move promising therapies forward with confidence across a broad range of therapeutic areas. Learn more at pentara.com.

About the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC)

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The Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) is the world's largest international conference dedicated to advancing the science of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. Hosted annually by the Alzheimer's Association, AAIC brings together researchers, clinicians, healthcare professionals, and industry leaders from around the world to share the latest discoveries in prevention, diagnosis, treatment, care, and clinical research. The conference serves as a global forum for scientific collaboration and the exchange of ideas aimed at accelerating progress toward effective therapies and, ultimately, a world without Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.

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