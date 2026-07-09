Mimosa Networks and Viaero Wireless Demonstrate Scalable 5 GHz and 6 GHz Fixed Wireless Broadband with AFC

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mimosa Networks, a global leader in fixed wireless access solutions, today announced a commercial deployment with Viaero Wireless demonstrating high-density, multi-mile broadband delivery using Mimosa's A6 Access Point and 6 Series platform.Powered by the Mimosa A6 Access Point and C6x/C6 client devices running on the latest TDMA firmware with Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC), the deployment provides stable network performance while supporting approximately 50 active subscribers per A6 sector at link distances of up to 9.8 miles. The A6 and C6 radios support both 5 GHz and 6 GHz operation across a mix of line-of-sight (LoS) and non-line-of-sight (NLoS) environments, enabled by Mimosa's proprietary TDMA technology, Automatic Channel Selection (ACS), active beamforming, and full AFC support.The commercial evaluation framework was developed by Venkat Potluri, Vice President of Fixed Wireless at Viaero Wireless, to assess the performance of Mimosa's 6 Series platform under real-world operating conditions.The deployment demonstrates how fixed wireless operators can scale subscriber density while maintaining network performance across varying terrain, distances, and interference environments.From Network Challenge to Operational ScaleSupporting higher subscriber densities while maintaining consistent latency and service quality remains one of the industry's most significant deployment challenges. Through close collaboration, Mimosa introduced TDMA and network optimization enhancements that improved network stability, efficiency, and overall user experience."Scaling fixed wireless isn't just about adding more subscribers—it's about maintaining performance as you grow, while doing so within an affordable cost structure that leverages both active and passive elements of the infrastructure. This deployment shows we can achieve that balance, with strong results across distance, density, and real-world network conditions—supporting a sustainable long-term business model while delivering the level of performance we expect from Mimosa."— Venkat Potluri, Vice President of Fixed Wireless, Viaero WirelessProven at Global ScaleMimosa's innovations extend beyond individual deployments. As part of the Reliance Jio ecosystem, Mimosa technology supports one of the world's largest unlicensed fixed wireless networks, connecting millions of homes and businesses."Real-world broadband deployments demand more than theoretical performance," said Jim Nevelle, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mimosa Networks. "Our collaboration with Viaero demonstrates how scalable fixed wireless can deliver the capacity, efficiency, and reliability operators need to expand broadband networks sustainably."The Viaero deployment highlights how Mimosa 6 Series infrastructure can help operators increase network capacity, improve spectral efficiency, and expand broadband access with an economic model designed for long-term growth.A detailed summary of the deployment, technical results, and field-testing conditions is available in the accompanying case study, https://mimosa.co/case-studies/viaero About Mimosa NetworksMimosa Networks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Radisys (Reliance Jio Platforms), is a leader in next-generation fixed wireless broadband solutions, delivering fiber-fast speeds at a fraction of the cost. Mimosa’s robust, carrier-grade radios are deployed by service providers worldwide to connect communities, businesses, and homes—bridging the digital divide with reliable and cost-effective solutions.Mimosais a registered trademark of Mimosa Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All rights reserved. All other company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.©2026 Mimosa Networks, Inc. – Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.Media Contact: Rochelle Fuji / rfuji@radisys.comAbout Viaero WirelessViaero Wireless is a leading regional wireless provider serving communities across Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, and Wyoming. Founded 35 years ago on a commitment to keeping rural America connected, Viaero delivers reliable wireless and internet service, advanced technology, and local customer support to the communities it calls home. With a focus on innovation, value, and personalized service, Viaero continues to invest in its network and the people it serves, ensuring customers stay connected where they live, work, and travel. To learn more, visit www.viaero.com Media Contact: Lori Searls/ lori.searls@viaero.com

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