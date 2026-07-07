Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

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Attorney General Jay Jones Visits Petersburg to Discuss Gun Violence Prevention

RICHMOND, Va. -- Attorney General Jay Jones visited Petersburg, Virginia on Tuesday, July 7, to discuss gun violence prevention in the city. The event brought together state and local officials, advocates, representatives of public health agencies, and community leaders to discuss the increase in gun violence in Petersburg this year. Attorney General Jay Jones hosted this discussion as a first step to understanding the tools necessary to combat this increase in Petersburg, and throughout the Commonwealth.

"Safe communities are the cornerstone of strong families, thriving businesses, and healthy neighborhoods. I appreciated the opportunity to meet with leaders in Petersburg to hear firsthand about the ways in which gun violence has impacted them and the support they need to address the issues,” Attorney General Jay Jones said. “Effective gun violence prevention goes beyond reacting to incidents. It requires creating environments where people feel protected, engaged, and empowered. Conversations like these are essential to understanding the challenges facing communities across Virginia and identifying real solutions.”

“The people of Petersburg are the strength of our city. Bringing community members to the table and listening to their perspectives, finding opportunities for collaboration is a crucial part in creating a safer city for all,” said Senator Lashrecse Aird. “Roundtables like todays are about more than awareness, they are for sparking action. I am excited to continue collaborating with Attorney General Jones as we work towards sustainable solutions that protect our most vulnerable.”

“Coming together with the community, hearing from those who are deeply rooted in our neighborhoods, is how we can truly address the growing crisis in our city,” said Delegate Kimberly Pope Adams. “Partnerships and connections that were fostered today will be integral as we continue to fight for public safety. I want to thank Senator Aird and Attorney General Jones for their leadership on this issue and I look forward to seeing the fruits of our labors result in safer communities for all of us.”

The roundtable allowed for a meaningful discussion that will help guide Petersburg, and Virginia’s gun violence prevention efforts. The Attorney General was grateful for this crucial opportunity to speak to community members, leaders, and experts.

Published on: July 7, 2026

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