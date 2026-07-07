ICYMI — Granite Post: Sununu wants to end birthright citizenship—with or without the Supreme Court

In Case You Missed It, new reporting from the Granite Post highlights how U.S. Senate candidates John Sununu and Scott Brown “made clear they wanted birthright citizenship gone—and would move to end it even if the Supreme Court would not” during their Republican primary debate, positioning themselves further to the right than the Supreme Court’s conservative majority in order to sell Granite Staters out to Donald Trump and his extreme policies.

Sununu—who has said “I’ll take nine Scalias on the bench any day” and voted to confirm Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote a dissenting opinion—said, “no matter what the Supreme Court decides that is wrong, that shouldn't be allowed. And if the Supreme Court doesn't make the right decision, Congress should certainly act to restrict and prohibit that kind of behavior.”

Brown called banning birthright citizenship “a no-brainer” and made a commitment to “lead the charge as a US Senator to make sure that we do not allow that.”

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Granite Post: Sununu wants to end birthright citizenship—with or without the Supreme Court