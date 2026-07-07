AG Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Re-Arrests Suspect Previously Arrested in Online Predator Operation on 200 Child Sexual Abuse Material Charges

Attorney General Liz Murrill announced that the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) has re-arrested Kenneth Shane Harris, 56, of West Monroe, on additional charges following a forensic examination of electronic devices seized during a multi-agency undercover operation in Lafayette targeting offenders seeking children for sexual purposes.

Harris has now been charged with an additional:

200 counts – Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (La. R.S. 14:81.1)

Harris was previously arrested on charges of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor as the result of a proactive undercover online operation conducted by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation. Upon examination of Harris's electronic devices, investigators discovered more than 200 files of suspected child sexual abuse material, resulting in the additional charges.

Arrest Timeline:

June 18, 2026: Arrested on charges of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor as part of the undercover operation in Lafayette.

June 25, 2026: Released from Lafayette Parish custody on a $50,000 bond related to the original charges.

July 7, 2026: Re-arrested by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office assisted LBI agents with the re-arrest.

Harris was booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center and is being held without bond.

"We will follow the evidence wherever it leads and hold those who exploit Louisiana's children accountable. I'd like to thank the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in this case," said Attorney General Murrill.

To date, the undercover operation in Lafayette has resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals. Harris was among those originally arrested and has now been re-arrested on the additional charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.