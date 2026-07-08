Achievable Partners with Phi Delta Epsilon to Expand Access to Affordable USMLE Step 1 Prep

Access matters. Preparation should not be the barrier that keeps talented people from moving forward.” — Tyler York, CEO, Achievable

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Achievable, a modern test preparation platform built around adaptive learning and memory science, today announced a new partnership with Phi Delta Epsilon Medical Fraternity, Inc., a medical fraternity dedicated to developing physicians of integrity who positively impact the world.

Through the partnership, PhiDE members will receive discounted access to Achievable’s USMLE Step 1 prep course as part of the Achievable For All program, Achievable’s initiative to make high-quality exam preparation more affordable for mission-aligned organizations and underserved communities.

The USMLE Step 1 is one of the most important milestones in a medical student’s training. Achievable’s course is designed to help students learn and retain the high-volume material tested on Step 1 through clear explanations, adaptive review, spaced repetition, and a study experience built for busy medical students.

“Phi Delta Epsilon has spent more than a century building a community around mentorship, service, education, and the development of future physicians,” said Tyler York, CEO of Achievable. “That mission aligns deeply with Achievable’s belief that students should have access to modern, effective tools that help them reach life-changing goals. We’re proud to support PhiDE members as they prepare for one of the most important exams in their medical careers.”

Achievable’s USMLE Step 1 course combines expertly written content with an adaptive learning engine that continuously adjusts to each student’s strengths and weaknesses. The platform helps students focus their time where it matters most, reinforce knowledge through spaced repetition, and build confidence as they move toward exam day. Achievable’s material is known for its accuracy and its strong representation of the real exam.

“At Phi Delta Epsilon, we are committed to supporting our members throughout their journey toward becoming physicians of integrity,” said Karen Katz, CEO of Phi Delta Epsilon. “USMLE Step 1 preparation is a critical part of that journey, and this partnership with Achievable gives our members access to an affordable, high-quality resource designed to help them study more effectively and move forward with confidence.”

The partnership builds on Achievable’s broader work through the Achievable For All program, which provides discounted or free test-preparation access to nonprofits, student organizations, and mission-driven groups. Achievable has previously partnered with organizations, including the Coalition for Equity in Wholesaling and BLK Capital Management, to expand access to exam prep for students and early-career professionals pursuing high-impact career paths.

“Access matters,” York added. “Whether someone is pursuing a career in medicine, finance, or another field where a licensing exam can unlock opportunity, preparation should not be the barrier that keeps talented people from moving forward. Achievable For All exists to help close that gap.”



About Achievable

Achievable is a modern test preparation platform that helps students and professionals pass high-stakes exams through adaptive learning, spaced repetition, and expertly written content. Achievable serves learners preparing for exams across financial licensing, medical education, graduate admissions, college admissions, and workforce certifications. Its platform is designed to make studying more efficient, personalized, and accessible.



About Phi Delta Epsilon

Phi Delta Epsilon Medical Fraternity, Inc. (PhiDE) creates physicians of integrity with a lifelong commitment to their guiding principles. PhiDE develops physicians who positively impact the world, inspire others to greatness, and lead by example. Since 1904, the Fraternity has been continuously striving to meet the following objectives: to promote fellowship, equality, and unity; to promote the highest scientific and educational standards in the field of medicine; to promote, uphold, and maintain the highest standards of ethics in the practice of medicine, medical teaching, and research; to promote non-profit service to the community; and, to promote discussions at all Fraternity levels of current social and economic issues as related to medicine, the practice of medicine, and other healthcare-related matters.

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