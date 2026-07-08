ExposeIQ JuryFit Helps Entertainment & Media Litigation Attorneys Reduce Uncertainty in Jury Selection

ExposeIQ JuryFit

Human-Verified Platform Helps Trial Teams Navigate Complex Biases and Group Dynamics in High-Profile Cases

Entertainment and media cases often involve issues that activate strong personal beliefs and cultural perspectives among jurors.” — Joseph Terp, Co-Founder of ExposeIQ

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As entertainment and media litigation grows in complexity, trial attorneys are increasingly confronted with jurors who bring strong pre-existing attitudes, cultural biases, and varying levels of familiarity with celebrity and media figures. ExposeIQ today announced expanded capabilities within its JuryFit platform designed to assist litigators in navigating these challenges during jury selection.ExposeIQ JuryFit assists trial teams by evaluating case theories against multiple juror dimensions, including demographic factors, life experiences, attitudes and beliefs, political and social values, personality and cognitive traits, and both implicit and explicit biases. The platform identifies combinations of these factors that may make certain jurors more or less predisposed to accept a particular theory of the case. All assessments undergo human verification by licensed professionals to ensure that the analysis remains accurate and strategically relevant.From this evaluation, ExposeIQ JuryFit generates targeted Voir Dire questions, which are also reviewed through a human verification process before being used to explore potential alignment or misalignment with the case narrative. Once a jury is empaneled, the platform enables attorneys to test key arguments and themes against a Virtual Mirror Jury™, constructed to reflect the personality profiles and group dynamics of the actual seated jurors. All outputs from this process are subject to human verification to support informed strategic decisions.“Entertainment and media cases often involve issues that activate strong personal beliefs and cultural perspectives among jurors,” said Joseph Terp, Co-Founder and CEO of ExposeIQ. “ExposeIQ JuryFit is designed to provide greater clarity by examining a range of demographic, experiential, and psychological factors during jury selection, while maintaining human oversight throughout the process.”The platform supports attorneys in developing more consistent approaches to jury selection while preserving full professional judgment over final decisions. All insights generated through ExposeIQ JuryFit are reviewed through a human verification process.About ExposeIQ ExposeIQ develops litigation intelligence tools that help trial attorneys analyze complex case information and juror dynamics with greater structure and clarity. By combining advanced technology with human professional oversight, the company’s solutions are designed to support more informed decision-making throughout the litigation process.

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