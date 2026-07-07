SBA Office of Inspector General Marks Freedom 250 with Commitment to Protect Small Business Programs for the Next 250 Years

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the nation moves into the “after the fireworks” phase of America’s 250th anniversary year, the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General (SBA OIG) today reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding SBA programs that support America’s entrepreneurs, main street businesses, and local communities.

Over the July 4 weekend, millions of Americans reflected on the country’s founding ideals and the role of small businesses in powering economic opportunity. SBA OIG is marking this milestone by highlighting its law enforcement role and work to combat fraud, waste, and abuse in SBA programs and to promote efficiency, effectiveness, and integrity for the next generation of American small business owners.

“As America celebrates 250 years of independence, our office is focused on protecting the promise of opportunity for the next 250,” said Inspector General William W. Kirk. “Fraud schemes move quickly, and our oversight must move faster, so SBA programs remain strong, trusted, and available to the small businesses that drive America’s economy.”

Moving forward, SBA OIG is strengthening data‑driven oversight and deepening partnerships with fellow inspectors general and law enforcement to better detect, deter, and refer fraud impacting SBA programs. Recent initiatives include new data‑sharing agreements with other federal oversight offices and leadership of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, which enhances whole‑of‑government efforts to protect relief funds and uphold the public’s trust.

“Serving as Inspector General at this historic moment for our country is both an honor and a responsibility,” Kirk added. “We are committed to rigorous oversight, transparency, and accountability so that taxpayer dollars are protected and small business assistance reaches the communities it is intended to serve.”

SBA OIG’s mission aligns with the broader effort to reflect on the nation’s past, honor the contributions of all Americans—especially small business owners and workers—and look ahead to the future we want to create for the next generation and beyond. By protecting the integrity of SBA’s programs, SBA OIG helps ensure that small businesses today and tomorrow can access the tools they need to start, grow, and rebuild in the face of economic shocks and disasters.

For more information about SBA OIG, please visit the SBA OIG homepage or follow SBA OIG on social media.

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Media Contact SBA-OIG:

Andre N. Harris

Director of Strategic Communications

U.S. Small Business Administration, Office of Inspector General