Statement from Senator Dave Cortese on the Passing of Former Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty

SAN JOSÉ, CA — California State Senator Dave Cortese (D-San José) released the following statement on the passing of former Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty:

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my dear friend, Scott Haggerty. The Bay Area has lost a dedicated public servant whose leadership left a lasting mark on our region.

I owe Scott a debt of gratitude. His confidence in me and his support helped make it possible for me to serve as President of the Association of Bay Area Governments and as Chair of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. Those opportunities allowed us to work side by side on some of the Bay Area's most pressing challenges.

Together, we advanced regional solutions on transportation, energy, infrastructure, and public safety with a shared belief that collaboration across county lines could improve the lives of millions of Bay Area residents. Scott understood that the strongest progress came when leaders worked together rather than apart.

Beyond his public service, Scott was a loyal friend whose counsel, humor, and unwavering commitment to the region I will always cherish. He cared deeply about the people he represented and never lost sight of the practical solutions needed to move the Bay Area forward.

My heartfelt condolences go out to Scott's family, friends, former colleagues, and everyone whose lives he touched. He will be greatly missed, and his legacy of regional leadership will endure for generations."

Senator Dave Cortese represents Senate District 15, which encompasses San Jose and much of Santa Clara County in the heart of Silicon Valley. Visit Senator Cortese’s website: https://sd15.senate.ca.gov

Contact:

Mario B. Lopez, Communications Director

Office of Senator Dave Cortese | District 15

Phone: 408-545-8205 | Email: Mario.lopez@sen.ca.gov

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