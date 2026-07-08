NuCicer Introduces Nuchi, a New Class of High-Protein Chickpeas Designed for Clean-Label Food Formulation

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With 50% more protein and 25% less fat, Nuchi solves the processing problems keeping chickpeas from competing at the highest tier of plant-based ingredients

This is not your average chickpea. We tapped into the natural genetic potential of this crop to create a better starting ingredient. Better food starts with better crops.” — Kathryn Cook, Co-Founder and CEO of NuCicer

DAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuCicer, a crop improvement and design company, today announced Nuchi™ , a whole new class of high-protein chickpeas. Nuchi (“new + chickpea”) is the product of foundational plant genetics research accelerated by NuCicer's AI-driven genomic modeling and speed-breeding technology. By mining the natural diversity of ancient wild varieties, NuCicer has developed a non-GMO ingredient that outperforms conventional chickpeas across the dimensions that matter most to food manufacturers, with the nutritional profile, flavor and functionality to compete at the center of the plate as a staple crop for the global food system.

UNPRECEDENTED PROTEIN DEMAND

Nuchi enters the market as whey protein concentrate prices have risen more than 50 percent since January 2026, forcing manufacturers to reformulate. Seventy-one percent of Americans are trying to consume more protein, while the global protein ingredients market is projected to reach $84 billion by 2033, with plant-based protein as its fastest-growing segment.

Nuchi is designed for this moment, meeting growing manufacturer and consumer demand for environmentally friendly and low-process protein.

NOT YOUR AVERAGE CHICKPEA

Nuchi delivers 50 percent more protein and 25 percent less fat than a standard chickpea. The improved protein-to-fat ratio eliminates the costly defatting step in chickpea protein processing. Its mild, naturally neutral flavor reduces the need for masking agents and performs across a wide range of applications. Nuchi flours and protein concentrates are non-GMO, gluten-free and high in fiber.

"This is not your average chickpea,” said Kathryn Cook, Co-Founder and CEO of NuCicer. "The food industry has spent years processing around the limitations of standard chickpeas and compensating for what it couldn’t deliver. We tapped into the natural genetic potential of this crop to create a better starting ingredient. Better food starts with better crops."

Four ingredient formats are available:

- High Protein Flour: naturally higher protein, improved flavor, stronger performance and cleaner labels than conventional chickpea flour.

- Low Fat Flour: neutral flavor, improved processability, optimal for texture and expansion applications.

- Protein Concentrate: simply milled, solvent-free and an all-in-one protein and fiber ingredient.

- Protein Isolate: maximum protein concentration, precise functionality for applications that demand both.

NuCicer has validated Nuchi's performance across multiple food formats, including crackers, pancakes, waffles, pasta, snacks and cereals, demonstrating that high-protein, clean-label formulation does not require a compromise on taste, texture or processability. Nuchi is also compatible with existing pea protein processing infrastructure, reducing the capital investment for manufacturers.

Nuchi is the first commercial output of NuCicer's speed-breeding platform, which runs five generations of chickpea per year and compresses a decade of traditional breeding into four years or less. The platform enables NuCicer to bring new crop varieties to market faster than any conventional breeding program and to address complex, multi-gene traits that gene editing and marker-assisted selection cannot reach.

“Nuchi proves we can deliver elite nutritional traits directly into the seed and at speeds traditional methods can’t match," said Sean MacEachern, CTO of NuCicer. "By pairing our proprietary genetic library with our AI-guided breeding platform, we are engineering a climate-resilient crop designed to drop directly into existing processing infrastructure.”

10,000 ACRES OF NITROGEN-FIXING CHICKPEAS PLANTED

Nuchi chickpeas are grown by partner growers across North America, with 10,000 acres planted in 2026. As a legume, chickpeas draw nitrogen from the air and replenish soil nitrogen, reducing fertilizer needs while lowering costs and environmental impact. As fertilizer prices remain elevated due to global supply disruptions, Nuchi delivers a practical agronomic advantage.

NuCicer is working with ingredient processors and food manufacturers to establish partnerships and is accepting sample requests at nucicer.com.

About NuCicer

NuCicer is a crop improvement and crop design company. Leveraging a licensed foundation of deep plant genetics research, NuCicer's proprietary AI-driven genomic modeling and speed-breeding platform compresses a decade of traditional breeding into four years, enabling the development of new crop varieties designed for the performance requirements of modern food manufacturing. Nuchi, NuCicer's first commercial chickpea brand, delivers 50 percent more protein and 25 percent less fat than conventional varieties, solving processability problems that have long limited chickpea's role in food formulation. NuCicer is backed by Leaps by Bayer, Rhapsody Venture Partners and other leading investors. Learn more at nucicer.com.

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