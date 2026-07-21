St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Announces Second Location

St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery is a leading provider of comprehensive dermatologic and cosmetic care in Troy and Chesterfield, Missouri. Dr. Brandon T. Beal is a double board-certified Mohs Micrographic Surgeon and Cosmetic Dermatologist who provides advanced care for complex skin cancers, tumors, and reconstructive challenges. Dr. Brandon T. Beal, MD, FAAD specializes in IHC-assisted Mohs surgery at St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery with locations in Troy and Chesterfield, Mo. He can perform tumor excision and wound reconstruction in a single visit, in the same office, on the same day.

Chesterfield Patients Gain Access to Mohs Surgery, Laser Treatments, and Full Cosmetic Dermatology as Practice Expands West

Patients can expect the same attentive care they've come to rely on, now with the added benefit of Mohs surgery and advanced dermatology treatments under one roof.” — Dr. Brandon T. Beal, MD, FAAD

CHESTERFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery , a leading provider of Mohs micrographic surgery, medical dermatology, and cosmetic dermatology, has announced their expansion into Chesterfield. As of July 20, Dr. Brandon T. Beal, MD, FAAD , Founder of St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery, will accept new patients as he joins the established practice of Dr. Laura Wagner, MD., located at 14377 Woodlake Drive, Suite 111 in Chesterfield, Mo. Dr. Beal brings advanced dermatology services, including Mohs surgery, laser services, and cosmetic dermatology, to West St. Louis County residents, expanding the current practice’s capabilities.Over the next year, Dr. Beal and Dr. Wagner will see patients side by side as the practice transitions to new ownership under St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery. The Chesterfield location will be formally rebranded as St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery – Chesterfield in May of next year, coinciding with Dr. Wagner’s retirement, while the original Troy location will become St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery – Troy. The Chesterfield expansion marks the second location for St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery."After many years spent caring for this community, choosing who would continue that work was not a decision I took lightly," said Dr. Wagner. "Dr. Beal was a wonderful partner, not just because of his credentials, but because of the person he is. I've watched how he approaches patient care, and I know my patients are in exceptional hands. Knowing they will continue to receive outstanding care makes this transition especially rewarding."St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery provides patients same-week access to general dermatology and skin cancer screenings, ensuring patients receive the care they need in a timely fashion from a team known for its compassionate, hands-on approach. The practice is also home to one of the only Mohs surgeons in St. Louis with additional fellowship training in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery.“It's an honor to be trusted with the relationships Dr. Wagner has built over so many years," said Dr. Beal. "Patients can expect the same attentive care they've come to rely on, now with the added benefit of Mohs surgery and advanced dermatology treatments under one roof. I look forward to continuing her legacy of patient-first care.”This milestone marks the next step in the practice’s growth strategy, positioning St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery as a destination for patients across Missouri and beyond for advanced treatments in surgical, medical and cosmetic dermatology. The new office will hold a ribbon-cutting next year to celebrate the official rebranding.For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit cosmeticdermatologystlouis.com.About St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic SurgerySt. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery is a leading provider of advanced surgical, medical and cosmetic dermatology services. Founded in Troy, Missouri, by Dr. Brandon Beal, MD, FAAD, FACMS, the practice combines innovative treatments with a compassionate, team-centered approach. Services include general dermatology, skin cancer screenings, Mohs surgery for skin cancer, cosmetic mole removal, acne scar treatments, CO₂ laser rejuvenation and more. As one of the only practices in St. Louis led by a Mohs surgeon with additional fellowship training in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, patients with skin cancers benefit from same-day in-office reconstructions with their Mohs Surgery and exceptional outcomes. With a commitment to accessibility, the practice offers same-week appointments and personalized care in a welcoming environment. Visit cosmeticdermatologystlouis.com to learn more. To see before-and-after photos from real patients, visit cosmeticdermatologystlouis.com/gallery/.

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