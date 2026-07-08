Spotter Global Announces New Patent Pending SnapTrack Feature to Enhance Aerial Threat Mapping for Secure Sites

Spotter Global Logo NetworkedIO with Multiple Video AI-identified Targets and Snap Track Spotter Global's SnapTrack

Instead of watching multiple monitors, security personnel will be able to track the live position of every perimeter security breach in the NIO map.

With SnapTrack's picture-in-picture functionality, security teams are finally freed from monitoring endless walls of camera video. They can see everything happening in real time directly on the map.” — Logan Harris, CEO and President of Spotter Global

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spotter Global , a recognized leader in command and control (C2) security software and hardware innovation, today announced the addition of SnapTrackTM to its NetworkedIO (NIO) C2 platform. This first-ever, patent-pending feature leverages recent Video AI upgrades to deliver unprecedented situational awareness, empowering security professionals with actionable, real-time visual data during live perimeter intrusions.A cornerstone of the NetworkedIO platform is its dynamic, bird’s-eye-view mapping. This interface provides a comprehensive overview of a secured site, detailing sensor coverage ranges and customized alert zones. Historically, targets of interest—such as personnel, vehicles, and drones—were represented on this map by generic, color-coded icons shapes.SnapTrackTM revolutionizes this interface by replacing the standard icons with dynamic, miniature photographs of the actual targets. Powered by NIO’s advanced Video AI—which already provides camera-agnostic target classification to reduce false and nuisance alarms—SnapTrack instantly captures the clearest available camera shot of an intruder. It then anchors that image to the map, cleanly and precisely tracking the target’s real-time movements through the surveilled area.SnapTrackTM seamlessly integrates into existing VMS platforms, including Honeywell Prowatch, Genetec, and Milestone, by providing the map view as an RTSP video stream directly from the NetworkedIO platform.During a high-stress, live perimeter breach, generic icons can make target differentiation challenging. This first-ever SnapTrack removes the guesswork, allowing security personnel to keep their eyes on the larger security picture and still instantly pick out distinguishing target features critical for an effective tactical response. Key visual identifiers include:Vehicles: Size, color, and vehicle type.Intruders on Foot: Clothing, size, and other distinguishing physical features.Drones: Size, color, and model specifications."With SnapTrack's picture-in-picture functionality, our security teams are finally freed from monitoring endless walls of camera video. Now, they can see everything happening in real time directly on the map, allowing for faster, more informed decision-making." – Logan Harris, CEO and President of Spotter GlobalThe new SnapTrack feature will be demonstrated alongside other recent Spotter Global software advancements in an exclusive, registrants-only webinar.Webinar Details:Topic: Spotter Q3 Software Release: Spotter 6.3, NIO 6.2, & IMC 2.2Date: July 15, 2026Time: 10:00 a.m. MSTAbout Spotter GlobalSpotter Global is the leader of the compact surveillance radar category, committed to preventing harm by revolutionizing perimeter security for critical infrastructure and warfighters. It's proud to have won the SIA 2026 New Product Award in the crucial category of Countermeasures to Drone & Robot Threats for its GAX500-3D radar, powered by its Compact Holographic 3D (CH3D™) Radar Technology.Its products are also used by the civilian sector for protection on commercial and private property. Spotter imagines, designs, manufactures, and coordinates the software development of our compact radars, Remote Drone ID, NetworkedIO C2 and Integrated Management Center from our HQ in Orem, UT where our team of dedicated people ensures the highest quality and concern for customer security. The company is proud to operate, manufacture, and assemble its products here in the USA.

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