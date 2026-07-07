County Executive Adam Bello Announces Public Participation Opportunties For Countywide Active Transportation Implementation Plan

July 7th, 2026

Residents can attend an open house or take an online survey to share their input on walking, biking, and mobility needs on County-owned roadways.

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Monroe County Executive Adam Bello today invited community members to provide input for the Countywide Active Transportation Implementation Plan (CATIP), a collaborative effort led by the Monroe County Departments of Transportation and Planning & Development, in partnership with Genesee Transportation Council. Residents may attend a public open house on Thursday, July 16, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at SUNY Empire, 680 Westfall Road, or complete an online survey at https://publicinput.com/mcatip.

The 2026 Countywide Active Transportation Implementation Plan builds upon the recommendations of the 2023 Countywide Active Transportation Plan by focusing specifically on identifying implementable projects along County-owned roadways. The plan will advance improvements that enhance safety, accessibility, and connectivity for people walking, biking, and using mobility devices.

"Creating safer and more accessible transportation options is an important part of building a healthier, more connected Monroe County," said County Executive Bello. " This plan supports our Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries while making it easier and safer for residents of all ages and abilities to walk, bike, and access destinations throughout our county. Community input will help identify priorities and guide investments that improve safety and connectivity."

Over the next year, the project team will evaluate existing conditions, conduct a needs assessment of County facilities and corridors, and develop a prioritized list of short-, mid-, and long-term projects that can be integrated into future capital improvement and maintenance programs.

The online survey will remain open through August 21, 2026, or until further notice.