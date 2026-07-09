The Beckage Firm Celebrates Neena Ballard’s Achievement of ISACA Advanced in AI Security Management AAISM Certification

Neena Ballard | VP of Governance, Security & Privacy AAISM Certification The Beckage Firm. Data Security & Privacy, AI & Crypto Law Firm.

The Beckage Firm celebrates Neena Ballard earning ISACA’s AAISM certification, strengthening the firm’s AI security and governance expertise.

Artificial intelligence is transforming the way organizations operate, but it also introduces new risks that require specialized expertise.” — Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beckage Firm is proud to announce that Neena Ballard , Vice President of Governance, Security & Privacy, has earned the ISACA Advanced in AI Security Management (AAISM) certification, a distinguished credential designed for experienced security leaders navigating the rapidly evolving intersection of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, governance, and risk management.As organizations increasingly adopt artificial intelligence technologies, they face new challenges related to security, governance, risk management, and responsible AI deployment. The AAISM certification equips cybersecurity professionals with advanced expertise in AI governance and program management, AI risk management, and AI technologies and controls, helping organizations securely implement and manage AI systems while addressing emerging threats and vulnerabilities.With more than 22 years of experience in cybersecurity, governance, privacy, compliance, and enterprise risk management, Neena Ballard plays a critical role in helping clients navigate complex security and regulatory challenges. In her leadership role at The Beckage Firm, she oversees governance frameworks, cybersecurity strategy, privacy operations, and risk management initiatives for clients across a wide range of industries.“Artificial intelligence is transforming the way organizations operate, but it also introduces new risks that require specialized expertise,” said Jennifer A. Beckage, Managing Director of The Beckage Firm. “Neena’s achievement of the AAISM certification reflects her commitment to continuous learning and our firm’s dedication to helping clients address emerging technologies with confidence, security, and compliance at the forefront.”The AAISM certification further strengthens an already impressive portfolio of credentials held by Ballard and other members of The Beckage Firm’s multidisciplinary team. These qualifications include Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC), CompTIA Security+, CompTIA A+, CompTIA Network+, CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+), Chainalysis Certification, Data Protection Officer (DPO), Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US and CIPP/E), Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM), Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP), and executive education in Artificial Intelligence: Implications for Business Strategy from MIT Sloan School of Management.These certifications underscore The Beckage Firm’s commitment to remaining at the forefront of emerging technology, cybersecurity, privacy, and governance. As the legal, regulatory, and security implications of artificial intelligence continue to evolve, the firm invests heavily in developing the technical and strategic expertise necessary to help clients identify risks, seize opportunities, and build resilient organizations.The Beckage Firm is a nationally recognized boutique law firm focused on data security, privacy, incident response, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency and digital asset matters, accessibility compliance, governance, and emerging technology law. The firm helps organizations prepare for, respond to, and recover from complex technology, security, and privacy challenges while building trusted and resilient business practices.

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