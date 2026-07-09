Hephae Energy Technology Raises $17.8 Million for Commercial Deployment of Superhot Drilling Tech to Advance Geothermal

Pandora210® ultra-high temperature MWD tool at geothermal rig site

Series A led by Susquehanna Sustainable Investments and Underground Ventures, with additional participation from leading climate and energy investors.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hephae Energy Technology Corp. ( hephae.energy ), a company developing ultra-high temperature robotics for next-generation geothermal energy development, today announced the successful completion of a $17.8 million Series A financing round to accelerate the commercial deployment of its advanced drilling systems to expand the frontier of depth, heat, and drilling speed. This new round brings total capital raised to $24.7M.The financing round was co-led by Susquehanna Sustainable Investments and Underground Ventures, with participation from alfa8, Baruch Future Ventures, Centaurus Capital LP, Elemental Impact, Exa Ventures, Future Ventures, Grantham Foundation for The Protection of the Environment, New System Ventures, and True North Institute, joining existing investor Nabors Industries.Hephae's proprietary downhole sensing, measurement, communications, and control systems are designed to survive well beyond the temperature limits of the existing oil and gas drilling technology that the geothermal industry relies upon. The financing will support the commercial deployment of Hephae's Pandora210Measurement-While-Drilling (MWD) system that can operate at temperatures up to 210°C, exceeding commercial benchmarks of 175°C for legacy MWD systems, and fund R&D into the next generation of drilling technology that can exceed 300°C."Commercial deployment represents a major milestone in our mission to scalable, always-on, emission-free power globally, with a world-class team to tackle this problem" said Steve Krase, Chief Executive Officer of Hephae Energy Technology." This investment enables Hephae to transition from development to scale, delivering the ultra-high temperature drilling technologies needed to support the rapid growth of the geothermal industry in the US and international markets."As geothermal activity accelerates globally, access to reliable drilling technologies capable of operating in extreme downhole conditions will become increasingly important. The Pandora210 MWD system helps operators reduce non-productive time and unlock hotter, deeper resources, that result in lower produced energy costs.Elliot Howard, Director Drilling & Completions, Fervo Energy“Fervo is encouraged by the early progress of our collaboration with Hephae, whose novel high-temperature innovations have the potential to contribute positively to EGS economics, unlock higher-energy geothermal resources, and further cement the competitiveness of next-generation geothermal power.”Torsten Kolind, Managing Partner, Underground Ventures"The geothermal industry is moving towards hotter temperatures, and Hephae is making sure equipment and tools are keeping up. We are proud to reinvest and support the Hephae team further on this exciting journey."Chris Anderson, Founder & Managing Partner, Exa Ventures"Hephae is solving one of the hardest problems to unlock in geothermal — more reliable drilling for the industry as it stands today, and access to hotter, deeper rock that wasn't reachable before. Having observed the team’s impressive execution over these last few years, we're glad to keep supporting them on this next stage."Mitch Rubin, Managing Director, Portfolio & Investments at Elemental Impact"Hephae is expanding what's possible below the surface, unlocking a new frontier for geothermal. We're excited to support the team as they remove critical barriers to deployment and help scale the next generation of reliable, clean energy."About Hephae Energy TechnologyHephae Energy Technology is a next-generation geothermal technology company developing ultra-high temperature robotics, including drilling systems that enable the precise wellbore placement required by the industry. By overcoming the temperature and reliability limits of conventional drilling tools, Hephae is unlocking access to deeper and hotter rock to support the future of firm, sustainable energy.

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