Faith, Community & Fixing Politics: Meet Rev. Scott Dorsey

Rev. Scott and Debbie Dorsey

Rev. Scott Dorsey Named Eastern PA Director of Make Voters The Donors

NORRISTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when political division feels at an all-time high, a powerful cross-partisan movement is quiet but rapidly growing—and it’s being led by voices of faith and community right here in Pennsylvania.

Rev. Scott Dorsey, Pastor of the historic Macedonia Baptist Church in Norristown, PA, and host of The Scott Dorsey Show, has officially been named the new Eastern Pennsylvania State Director for Make Voters The Donors.

While Rev. Dorsey is widely recognized for his profound spiritual leadership, pastoral care, and engaging digital presence as a podcaster, his latest mission tackles one of the country's deepest systemic problems: the corrupting influence of big money in politics.

In his new role with Make Voters The Donors, Rev. Dorsey is spearheading grassroots advocacy in Pennsylvania to champion a bold, practical solution known as the "Voter Dollars" system. This non-partisan reform proposes giving every registered voter a publicly funded online account used exclusively to contribute to federal candidates—effectively drowning out billionaires and special interests, lowering barriers for alternative candidates, and putting funding power directly back into the hands of everyday citizens.

Rev. Dorsey is available for interviews to discuss:

* Bridging the Divide: How the "Voter Dollars" reform brings urban and rural Pennsylvanians together across traditional party lines.

* Faith & Civic Duty: Why taking big money out of politics is a moral imperative for restoring a government that truly serves all people.

* Empowering Local Communities: How grassroots advocacy in Eastern PA can serve as a blueprint for national campaign finance reform.

* The Transition from Pulpit to Political Reform: Balancing his roles as a spiritual leader, community broadcaster, and reform strategist.

Would you be interested in scheduling a segment or interview with Rev. Dorsey to explore this fresh, solution-oriented angle on political reform?

Rev. Dorsey's recent interview on Focus Today, The Dove TV

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