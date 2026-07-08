Rensch & Rensch Law Adds Physician-Attorney Mitchell Kohl, M.D., J.D., to Its Nebraska Personal Injury Practice

Omaha firm expands its capabilities as crash injury claims increasingly turn on disputed medical questions of causation, impairment, and future care

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rensch & Rensch Law, a plaintiff's personal injury firm with offices in Omaha and Columbus, Nebraska, has announced the addition of Mitchell Kohl, M.D., J.D., an attorney who is also a licensed physician , to its trial practice. Dr. Kohl handles car accidents, truck accidents, workers' compensation, and medical malpractice matters throughout Nebraska. Physician-attorneys remain rare in America, and his arrival makes Rensch & Rensch one of the few firms in the region with a doctor-lawyer on staff.The move reflects a broader reality in injury litigation: the value of most claims now turns on contested medical questions. Insurers routinely dispute whether a collision caused a claimed injury, whether a condition was preexisting, how permanent an impairment is, and what future care will cost. Resolving those disputes typically requires retained medical experts, adding time and expense for injured claimants. A physician-attorney can evaluate medical records, imaging, and expert opinions directly, which the firm says shortens case evaluation and strengthens causation analysis in claims involving injuries such as disc herniations, traumatic brain injuries, and aggravation of preexisting conditions.Dr. Kohl earned his M.D. from Creighton University School of Medicine, where he was inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor Society, and pursued residency training in Family Medicine before earning his J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School. He is a Fellow of the American College of Legal Medicine. His prior practice includes work at Colorado's largest personal injury firm, injury and malpractice firms in Detroit and Philadelphia, and service as a Deputy District Attorney in Colorado. He has been named to The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40. A Nebraska native, he returns to the state where he was raised.At Rensch & Rensch, Dr. Kohl joins a trial team that includes founding partner Dick Rensch, who has taken more than 100 personal injury cases to jury verdict; partner Sean P. Rensch, a National Trial Lawyers Top 100 member with multiple Nebraska Supreme Court wins; and attorney Chase Murphy. The firm has recovered more than 150 million dollars for injured clients over more than 75 years of combined practice, in matters including car accident and truck accident litigation , workers' compensation, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, and medical malpractice.Dr. Kohl is accepting new injury, workers' compensation, and medical malpractice matters. Consultations with the firm are free and confidential, and injury cases are handled on a contingency fee basis.Dr. Kohl's practice at Rensch & Rensch covers three principal areas. He serves as a car accident lawyer in Omaha, Nebraska, handling collision injury claims including whiplash, disc herniation, concussion, and traumatic brain injury. He serves as a truck accident lawyer in Omaha, Nebraska, handling catastrophic injury claims involving commercial carriers and layered insurance coverage. He also serves as a Nebraska workers' compensation lawyer, where impairment ratings, aggravation of preexisting conditions, and future medical care are recurring issues that benefit from clinical training.Fast FactsMitchell Kohl holds an M.D. from Creighton University School of Medicine and a J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School, a perennial Top 10 Law School.Mitchell Kohl is a Fellow of the American College of Legal Medicine (FCLM) and has been named to The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40.Mitchell Kohl practices personal injury, workers' compensation, and medical malpractice law at Rensch & Rensch Law in Omaha, Nebraska.Rensch & Rensch Law has recovered more than 150 million dollars for injured clients and brings more than 75 years of combined trial experience.Rensch & Rensch Law has offices in Omaha and Columbus, Nebraska, and serves clients across NebraskaAbout Rensch & Rensch LawRensch & Rensch Law is a Nebraska plaintiff's personal injury firm with offices in Omaha and Columbus, serving clients across Nebraska and Iowa. The firm handles car and truck accidents, motorcycle, pedestrian, and bicycle injuries, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, workers' compensation, and medical malpractice. Its attorneys include Dick Rensch, Sean P. Rensch, Chase Murphy, and physician-attorney Mitchell Kohl, M.D., J.D., FCLM.

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