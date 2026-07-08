Evangelist Tommie Zito purchases the former Green Mountain College for Third Great Awakening

Partnership between Raj Bhakta and Evangelist Tommie Zito brings renewed vision to a Historic American College

As He died to make men holy, let us live to make men free, His truth is marching on.” — Julie Ward Howe

POULTNEY, VT, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Historic Green Mountain College Campus to Begin a New Chapter as Z UniversityPartnership Between Raj Bhakta and Evangelist Tommie Zito Brings Renewed Vision to a Historic American CampusAfter years of silence, one of Vermont’s most historic college campuses is preparing for a new chapter.Entrepreneur Raj Bhakta, founder of Bhakta Spirits and owner of the former Green Mountain College campus, and internationally known Evangelist Tommie Zito have entered into an agreement to establish Z University, a Christ-centered institution dedicated to educating, equipping, and sending leaders throughout America and the nations of the world.When Bhakta acquired the campus, he expressed a desire to see it become more than a real estate investment. His vision was for the property to once again serve a greater purpose by renewing communities, contributing to spiritual awakening, and helping shape the future through timeless biblical principles.In Zito, he found a partner whose life’s work reflects that mission.For more than three decades, Zito has preached the Gospel around the world, conducted thousands of services, equipped believers for evangelism, and led citywide outreaches that unite local churches in reaching entire communities. His ministry has reported millions of professions of faith in Jesus Christ. He is also widely known for teaching on America’s Great Awakenings and believes God is preparing another season of spiritual renewal across the United States and beyond.More than a real estate transaction, this agreement represents the renewal of one of America’s historic college campuses.Founded upon the motto, “Let There Be Light,” the campus is envisioned as a place where knowledge, character, faith, and servant leadership are cultivated for future generations.“This is about far more than reopening a college,” said Tommie Zito. “We believe this is a pivotal moment in American history. Our prayer is that Z University becomes a place where lives are transformed, leaders are developed, churches are strengthened, and the Gospel reaches communities across America and the world. His truth is marching on.”Z University is being designed as a Christ-centered educational ecosystem committed to preparing men and women to serve Christ in every sphere of society.Its long-term vision includes Christ-centered education; Schools of Evangelism, Leadership, Business, Government, Digital Media, Communications, and Global Missions; AI, media, publishing, podcasting, television, and film initiatives; worship gatherings; community outreach; and leadership development for pastors, missionaries, entrepreneurs, educators, and civic leaders.The project is expected to bring meaningful economic opportunity to Vermont and the surrounding region. Restoration of the campus may support construction jobs, faculty and staff positions, local businesses, housing, hospitality, restaurants, and tourism. Conferences, educational programs, and special events are also expected to generate new activity for Poultney and neighboring communities.Because of Zito’s decades of international ministry, Z University anticipates welcoming students from across the United States and around the world, bringing a global presence to rural Vermont.Equally important is Z University’s commitment to serving the regional Body of Christ through meaningful partnerships with Catholic and Protestant churches throughout Vermont, New England, and New York.The university’s guiding message reflects that vision:It’s All About the Gospel.As restoration begins, its founders believe Green Mountain College’s greatest days may still lie ahead.The lights are coming back on and a new generation is preparing to write the next chapter of history.About Z UniversityZ University is a Christ-centered institution being established on the historic Green Mountain College campus in Poultney, Vermont. Its mission is to educate servant leaders who will influence every sphere of society through the Gospel, grounded in faith, integrity, innovation, leadership, and global service.Media AvailabilityEvangelist Tommie Zito is available for interviews regarding Z University, the future of the former Green Mountain College campus, and the desire to honor the campus’ history while serving Poultney and the surrounding region.Members of the media may contact Father Leo Benjamin at MyFaithNews to schedule an interview.Media Contact: Father Leo Benjamin | MyFaithNews | 802-498-7035 | leo@MyFaithNews.org

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