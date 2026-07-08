Televero Behavioral Health Brings Virtual Mental Health Care to Alaska

Televero Behavioral Health Logo

As Alaska faces a documented mental health crisis, Televero Behavioral Health expands same-day access to physician-led behavioral health care across the state.

When someone in Alaska decides they are ready to get help, the last thing they should encounter is a six-week wait or an out-of-network bill. That window matters.” — Dr. Victor Gonzalez, Medical Director

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anchorage, Alaska — July 8, 2026 — Televero Behavioral Health has announced the expansion of its services to Alaska, making the state its 41st in a growing national network of virtual behavioral health care. The expansion brings same-day access to licensed therapists, psychiatrists, and counselors to a state where access to mental health care has long been among the most limited in the country.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 132,000 Alaska adults live with a mental health condition, and 29,000 have serious thoughts of suicide each year. Despite that level of need, Alaskans are twice as likely to be forced out of network for mental health care than for primary care. Cost remains the most commonly cited barrier to receiving treatment.

"Alaska has one of the most acute mental health crises in the country and one of the largest gaps between need and access," said Ray Wolf, CEO of Televero Behavioral Health. "Virtual care was made for situations like this. Geography should not determine whether someone can get the help they need."

What Televero Brings to Alaska

Televero Behavioral Health accepts all insurance plans, including Medicaid and Medicare, directly addressing the cost barrier that prevents many Alaskans from receiving care. Appointments are available same-day, entirely online, from wherever a patient is most comfortable. Every care team is led by a psychiatrist and includes licensed clinicians, so therapy and medication work together from the first appointment.

In 2024, Alaska mental health crisis data recorded 46,083 calls to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Line and Careline Crisis Services. Behind each of those calls is a person who needed help immediately.

"When someone in Alaska decides they are ready to get help, the last thing they should encounter is a six-week wait or an out-of-network bill," said Victor Gonzalez, MD, Medical Director at Televero Behavioral Health. "That window matters. We are here to make sure it does not close before they get to someone who can help."

Televero reports 97% patient satisfaction* and 85% of patients show measurable improvement by their first follow-up**.

About Televero Behavioral Health

Televero Behavioral Health is a leading telehealth provider of mental health care, ranked #54 on the Inc. 5000 with 4,962% three-year growth. Now active in 41 states, Televero delivers accessible, high-quality behavioral health care across the United States, accepting all insurance plans including Medicaid and Medicare. Clinical excellence, data-driven outcomes, and compassionate service are at the center of everything the practice does.

*Based on patient satisfaction surveys

**Based on validated patient-reported outcome measures (PHQ-9, GAD-7, VASA, PHQ-9 Q9) comparing intake to follow-up scores

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.