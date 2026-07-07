Paving project to improve SR 534 begins work Wednesday, July 8, near Conway in Skagit County

CONWAY – A paving project begins Wednesday, July 8, to create a smoother ride for travelers along a 4.5-mile stretch of State Route 534 between Conway and Lake McMurray.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will grind down existing pavement, lay a fresh layer of asphalt and add new pavement markings along the rural highway in southern Skagit County. Construction is expected to finish in late August, but the work requires dry weather so rain could delay progress.

The project will repave SR 534 from the Interstate 5 interchange to a half mile west of the SR 9 intersection. The final stretch of SR 534 will be repaved as part of a future Complete Streets project aiming to create an accessible, comfortable and efficient system for all users, including pedestrians, bicyclists and transit users.

Most of SR 534 was last paved in 2003, and the pavement is due for rehabilitation. About 4,900 vehicles per day traveled SR 534 near I-5 in 2025.

Plan ahead: What to expect

Most grinding and paving will be done at night beginning in late July and will finish in early August, provided the weather is dry enough. From 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Friday mornings, flaggers and pilot vehicles will alternate northbound and southbound traffic through work zones. People should expect delays on SR 534 during work hours.

The northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps at SR 534 also will close when crews are working near the interchange, but signed detours will get people where they are going. WSDOT will announce dates for lane and ramp closures on its online, real-time Travel Map and social media channels when they are scheduled. People also can sign up for Skagit County email updates on the WSDOT website.

After paving finishes and the asphalt cures, crews will return in late August to add permanent lane markings and wrap up construction. This work is being done by Lakeside Industries Inc., as part of $2.3 million contract.