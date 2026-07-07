Operation Heat Relief Offers Free Fans for Seniors
Granville Senior Services is participating in the Operation Heat Relief Program sponsored by Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Carolinas, and Dominion Resources via the North Carolina Agency for Aging and Adult Services. Eligible seniors and people with disabilities who live in Granville County and do not have access to adequate cooling in their homes can receive a free fan at any of the Granville County Senior Centers.
Eligible seniors and people with disabilities who live in Granville County and lack adequate home cooling can receive a free fan at any of the three senior center locations.
For more information, call or visit any of the locations below:
Granville County Senior Center
107 Lanier Street
Oxford, NC 27565
919-693-1930
North Granville Senior Center
301 Oxford Street
Stovall, NC
919-693-3383
South Granville Senior Center
114 Douglas Drive
Creedmoor, NC
919-528-0848
All centers are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
For more information about programs and services provided at each senior center, visit the Granville County website.
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