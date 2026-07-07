Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,302 in the last 365 days.

Operation Heat Relief Offers Free Fans for Seniors

Granville Senior Services is participating in the Operation Heat Relief Program sponsored by Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Carolinas, and Dominion Resources via the North Carolina Agency for Aging and Adult Services. Eligible seniors and people with disabilities who live in Granville County and do not have access to adequate cooling in their homes can receive a free fan at any of the Granville County Senior Centers. 

Eligible seniors and people with disabilities who live in Granville County and lack adequate home cooling can receive a free fan at any of the three senior center locations. 
 

For more information, call or visit any of the locations below:

Granville County Senior Center
107 Lanier Street
Oxford, NC 27565
919-693-1930

North Granville Senior Center
301 Oxford Street
Stovall, NC 
919-693-3383

South Granville Senior Center
114 Douglas Drive
Creedmoor, NC
919-528-0848

All centers are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information about programs and services provided at each senior center, visit the Granville County website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Operation Heat Relief Offers Free Fans for Seniors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.