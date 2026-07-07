Operation Heat Relief Offers Free Fans for Seniors

Granville Senior Services is participating in the Operation Heat Relief Program sponsored by Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Carolinas, and Dominion Resources via the North Carolina Agency for Aging and Adult Services. Eligible seniors and people with disabilities who live in Granville County and do not have access to adequate cooling in their homes can receive a free fan at any of the Granville County Senior Centers.

Eligible seniors and people with disabilities who live in Granville County and lack adequate home cooling can receive a free fan at any of the three senior center locations.



For more information, call or visit any of the locations below:

Granville County Senior Center

107 Lanier Street

Oxford, NC 27565

919-693-1930

North Granville Senior Center

301 Oxford Street

Stovall, NC

919-693-3383

South Granville Senior Center

114 Douglas Drive

Creedmoor, NC

919-528-0848

All centers are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information about programs and services provided at each senior center, visit the Granville County website.