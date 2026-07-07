Walter Platt Convicted of Seven Counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Two Counts of Electronic Distribution of Porn to Minors

June 18, 2026

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ On June 11, 2026, an Anchorage jury found Walter Platt guilty on five counts of Sexual Assault of a Minor in the First Degree, two counts of Sexual Assault of a Minor in the Second Degree, and two counts of Electronic Distribution of Porn to a Minor.

In 2021, Platt’s family members reported that Platt sexually assaulted them between 2006 and 2020. They also reported that he would show them pornographic videos and used physical abuse to coerce them, including beating them with a black belt when they did not comply.

Over the course of the trial, the jury heard Platt forcibly sexually assaulted members of his family throughout their childhoods. This investigation was initiated by the team at Alaska CARES, who all testified about the Multi-Disciplinary Team approach. Most significantly, the jury heard harrowing testimony from the two victims in this case where they both bravely detailed the forceful and aggressive assaults perpetrated by Platt.

Platt had previously been convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree in 1998.

Anchorage Superior Court Judge Catherine Easter presided over the trial and will sentence Platt on Oct. 30, 2026. Platt faces a presumptive active term of imprisonment of 35-45 years on each count of Sexual Assault of a Minor in the First Degree, and varying ranges on the other four counts. As he was convicted of an unclassified sexual felony offense, he is ineligible for either mandatory or discretionary parole.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Heise and Assistant District Attorney Malone Van Wieren of the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office, with assistance from Paralegal Ana Azpilcuetabalsimelli and Law Office Assistant Maribel Torres.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Malone Van Wieren at (907) 269-6300 or malone.vanwieren@alaska.gov.

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Due to resource constraints, we no longer post links to referenced records. Records filed in a federal court are readily available at Docket Search or PACER, and records filed in a State of Alaska court are readily available from the Alaska Court System (Trial Courts - Alaska Court System and Search for an Appellate Case). Contact Sam Curtis to request a referenced record that is not readily available from a court or on the internet, or contact law.recordsrequest@alaska.gov to submit a formal Alaska Public Records Act request.