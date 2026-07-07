Discover nature at MDC frog gigging clinic August 7 at Blind Pony Hatchery Conservation Area

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SWEET SPRINGS, Mo. – Frog gigging, or frogging, is fun for all ages and an entertaining way to interact with Missouri’s wildlife. Not only does this activity keep kids busy, but it can also provide food for families.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites kids ages 5-15 to experience frog gigging at Blind Pony Hatchery Conservation Area (CA) on Aug. 7, from 8-11 p.m. Participants will be given the opportunity to taste cooked frog legs and experience frog gigging firsthand at the hatchery ponds.

The 2026 frogging season began on June 30 and runs through Oct. 31. The daily limit is eight bullfrogs or green frogs combined and 16 in possession. Participants for this event will not need a fishing permit.

Frogging equipment will be provided, but participants are asked to bring a flashlight. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ocQ.

For more information, contact Conservation Agent Chase Wright at 660-641-3345 or by email at Chase.Wright@mdc.mo.gov.

Blind Pony Fish Hatchery is located at 16285 Blind Pony Hatchery Drive. From Sweet Springs at I-70, go north one mile on Highway 127, then east 6.5 miles on Route ZZ.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.