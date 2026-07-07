Final qualifier determines who will make the cut on the Fort Drum Army Ten-Miler Team

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (July 7, 2026) -- The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation staff hosted the final Army Ten-Miler qualifier July 7 to determine which Soldiers will represent Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division (LI) in Washington, D.C., this October.

For several returning runners, the run was a chance to improve their times and secure one of the 18 spots on the team roster.

Spc. Noah Rugut, with 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, shaved 2:09 off his May qualifying time to place first with a time of 1:03:06.

“After my previous qualifier, I talked with Ben (Brooks) and he told me about a program so I could run the time I wanted,” Rugut said. “I was going for one hour, three minutes, and I did it. I was very happy about that.”

Brooks works with a team of sports and performance psychology professionals in the Fort Drum R2 Performance Center, where they help units and individuals to perform in high pressure moments. Having attended all three qualifiers, he said he was looking to help runners with their mental game ahead of the Army Ten-Miler. As an experienced runner himself, Brooks said he was glad he could share some tips with Rugut.

After achieving his goal at the qualifier, Rugut said he will continue to train hard for the race.

“I love the Army Ten-Miler,” he said. “I had a very good time last year in D.C., and I’d love to represent Fort Drum in the Army Ten-Miler this year.”

Capt. Sara Vescoli, with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team, finished with a time of 1:26:32, which was 91 seconds faster than her previous qualifying time.

Having progressed to a sub-9-minute pace, Vescoli said she is motivated to keep improving. She is currently participating in the Armed Forces Series Challenge and will run at the Air Force Marathon in September.

“I’ve run the Army Ten-Miler before as an individual, just for fun, but not as part of a team,” Vescoli said. “I think it is super motivating to run as a team with a group of people who are equally motivated to represent Fort Drum. I love Fort Drum, and I’m really passionate about the 10th Mountain Division. "

Spc. Darien Thompson, a returning member from last year’s Army Ten-Miler Team, said his strategy was to stick with the lead pack during the qualifier. He said they pushed each other hard at the beginning before settling into their race pace.

“Honestly, the biggest thing for me was I wanted to see where everybody else was at,” he said. “I wanted to win, but it got to the point where it was just surviving.”

In recent weeks his training has pivoted toward preparing for Special Forces Assessment and Selection, rather than competitive distance running.

“I gained a couple of pounds on me, but that’s no excuse,” he said. “I’ll be ready for D.C. I’m excited for this group, and I honestly think we’ll do a lot of great things. It’s going to be a fun experience.”

Last year, Spc. Negalgne Somers experienced debilitating body cramps with two miles into the run and did not qualify for the team. This year, he stayed with the lead group the entire way, finishing second overall with a time of 1:04.28.

“It was me versus me out there,” he said. “I had to prove to myself that I could keep up and finish strong, and I did. I was pushing myself the entire race.”

This will be his first time attending the Army Ten-Miler if he makes the final roster.

“I feel like you should always do things to the best of your abilities as a Soldier,” Somers said. “You owe it to yourself, and you owe it other people, and that’s why I want to be on this team.”

The 42nd annual Army Ten-Miler is scheduled Oct. 11, in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit [www.armytenmiler.com](http://www.armytenmiler.com).