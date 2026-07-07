Nebraska Attorney General’s Office Announces Disciplinary Action Against Lincoln Massage Therapist

Lincoln - The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office announced today that disciplinary action has been taken against Lincoln massage therapist Victor Zweerink following multiple allegations of professional misconduct involving clients.

Under a settlement with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Zweerink’s massage therapy license has been revoked for at least 2 years, and he has been ordered to pay a $20,000 civil penalty, the highest civil penalty allowed by law. Any future reinstatement of his license will be subject to full payment of the penalty and approval by the Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Board of Massage Therapy.

The petition for disciplinary action filed by the Attorney General alleged that Zweerink engaged in conduct that violated professional standards, including misconduct toward multiple clients, failure to maintain appropriate boundaries, and failure to report his termination from a massage therapy business as required. The petition further alleged that his conduct constituted immoral or dishonorable conduct, sexual abuse or misconduct, and gross incompetence or negligence, all of which are grounds for discipline under Nebraska law.

According to the settlement, Zweerink admitted the allegations outlined in the petition.

Members of the public who believe they have experienced misconduct by a licensed health professional are encouraged to report concerns to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Licensure Unit.