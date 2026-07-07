CPW announces plans to lift Colorado River closure and open two State Wildlife Areas

July 7, 2026

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Due to decreased fire activity and increased containment efforts, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) will lift the closure for public access and downstream recreation on the Colorado River, starting at the James M. Robb-Colorado River State Park in Fruita and extending to the Utah state line at noon on Tuesday, July 7.

Additionally, the boat ramp at the Fruita section of James M. Robb-Colorado River State Park will reopen for downstream traffic.

Alongside the reopening of the Colorado River access, CPW will also open Horsethief State Wildlife Area and Loma Boat Launch State Wildlife Area.

“We want to thank everyone for their support and patience during the closures,” said Grand Junction Area Wildlife Manager Kirk Oldham. “While we know the timing of this closure was not ideal, we greatly appreciate everyone’s cooperation in supporting firefighting efforts.”

Although containment of the Snyder Fire has reached 98 percent, warm and dry weather conditions are expected to keep fire danger at an extreme level.

CPW encourages those heading outdoors to follow these safety tips:

Know Before You Go: Check for real-time county and federal restrictions using the Colorado Emergency Management map and to download the free COTREX app for wildfire closure alerts.

Use established rings: Where permitted, only build campfires inside permanent metal fire rings in designated campgrounds.

Clear nearby debris: Remove all dry grass, leaves and pine needles within a 10-foot radius of any flame.

Drown and stir: Extinguish fires completely with water, stir the ashes, and ensure the debris is cold to the touch.

Watch campfires constantly: Never leave a fire or portable stove unattended. If you see an unattended fire, call 911.

Keep vehicles off brush: Avoid parking or idling cars on tall, dry grass where hot exhaust systems can ignite a fire.

Secure towing equipment: Ensure trailer safety chains do not drag and spark against asphalt. Check them at every stop.

Extreme fire danger due to prolonged drought has prompted multiple counties to implement Stage 2 fire restrictions throughout the Northwest region. Under Stage 2 restrictions, building, maintaining, attending or using an open fire, campfire or open flame outdoors is prohibited, including in developed campgrounds and picnic areas. This includes charcoal grills, BBQs, coal and wood-burning stoves. Visitors may use only gas-powered stoves or grills with a shut-off valve in cleared areas.

CPW also reminds visitors that the use of citronella candles and tiki torches is also prohibited during Stage 2 fire restrictions.

Violating Stage 2 fire restrictions by lighting a campfire is a class 2 misdemeanor. Violators face an immediate citation, a mandatory court appearance, steep fines and potential jail time. Additionally, you can be held financially liable for all fire suppression costs and property damage if the campfire sparks a wildfire.



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