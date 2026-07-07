Governor Abbott Directs HHSC To Investigate Birth Tourism Packages To Foreign Nationals

July 7, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) to launch an immediate and thorough investigation of Mission Regional Medical Center. Reports show the hospital targets foreign nationals with “birth packages in South Texas” to profit from birth tourism that grants U.S. citizenship to children born in the United States.

“Birth tourism is an illegal practice that exploits the extraordinary hospitality that the United States and Texas offer to millions of foreign travelers each year," said Governor Abbott. "Thousands of foreign travelers come to the United States under false pretenses to give birth and secure citizenship for their children. HHSC must investigate the hospital, a facility it regulates, for any violations of state law and contractual obligations."

Under the directive, HHSC must immediately refer violations to the Attorney General for civil enforcement and to the appropriate District or County Attorney for criminal prosecution. HHSC will also impose administrative sanctions and penalties on Mission Regional Medical Center.

This action reflects Governor Abbott’s ongoing commitment to protecting the integrity of American citizenship, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring that Texas institutions are not exploited by those seeking to circumvent legal immigration processes.

Texas will not permit the exploitation of its healthcare system or its citizenship laws. Governor Abbott will fight birth tourism and hold accountable any hospital or facility that profits from it.

Read the Governor's letter here.