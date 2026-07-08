BMG Powers The Pro Tour's Inaugural Live Broadcast Season Through Integrated Creative and Production Services

Pro Tour Live Studio Set at PGA National Resort BMG Broadcast Control Room from the NOC BMG Mobile Unit at PGA National Course for Pro Tour BMG Camera Operator on PGA National Course for Pro Tour

The new professional golf tour for retired former professional athletes selects BMG as its creative and technical broadcast partner

By bringing together creative services, live production, engineering, and distribution into one workflow, we created a scalable model that supports the tour and can grow alongside it in the future.” — Kathy Samuels, Director of Creative Services

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broadcast Management Group (BMG), a leader in live production, creative services, and broadcast managed services, is powering the inaugural broadcast season of The Pro Tour, a new professional golf tour featuring elite athletes from some of the world's biggest sports leagues, including the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL.Built for competitors who still want to compete at a high level upon retirement from the sport that defined their athletic careers, The Pro Tour takes place on premier golf courses across the country. Competitors include some of the most recognizable names in sports, including John Elway, Tony Romo, John Smoltz, Vince Carter, Ray Allen, and JR Smith. As the league prepared to launch its first-ever live broadcasts, it selected BMG to develop and execute a complete end-to-end production ecosystem.To support the tour's launch, BMG combined its Creative Services, Live Sports Production, Network Operations Center, and distribution teams into an integrated workflow, providing everything from show development and graphics to live production, transmission, media management, and final distribution.BMG has successfully produced and distributed three tournaments to date, during the inaugural season, with the semi-final and final competitions scheduled in August and September."Working with Broadcast Management Group has been amazing. The technology, coverage, and professionalism have been beyond our expectations. We're excited to have them as partners as we continue building The Pro Tour and bringing this competition to audiences nationwide."— Tim Wilbanks, Co-Founder and CEO, The Pro TourFROM VISION TO BROADCASTThe Pro Tour engaged BMG to lead the development and execution of its broadcast vision. BMG's Live Sports and Creative Services team helped shape the on-air presentation, graphics, editorial approach, and viewing experience, while the company's Live Production division engineered a custom production workflow designed for the demands of live golf.Unlike traditional broadcast models that rely on multiple vendors, BMG provided one team responsible for creative services, live production, crewing, engineering, transmission, media asset management, master control, and distribution.By combining creative services, technical execution, and distribution under one roof, BMG provided The Pro Tour with a single partner from concept to broadcast.The result was a streamlined workflow that allowed The Pro Tour to focus on competition while BMG managed every aspect of the broadcast operation."The Pro Tour presented an opportunity to design a broadcast ecosystem from the ground up," said Kathy Samuels, Director of Creative Services at BMG. "By bringing together creative services, live production, engineering, and distribution into one workflow, we created a scalable model that supports the tour and can grow alongside it in the future."BUILT FOR LIVE GOLFEach Pro Tour event presented a unique production environment, requiring a workflow capable of adapting to different course layouts, connectivity conditions, and live coverage demands.To support multi-day tournaments featuring five hours of live coverage per day, BMG designed a custom REMI production workflow built specifically for The Pro Tour.Rather than relying on a traditional large-scale on-site production model, BMG engineered a centralized workflow with a hybrid on-site, NOC, and decentralized crew to support tournament coverage across multiple venues. The architecture reduced on-site infrastructure requirements while providing the reliability, flexibility, and scalability required for live golf coverage BMG implemented a nearly fully wireless production workflow using LiveU LU800 LIQ™ bonded cellular transmission systems enhanced by LiveU's AI-powered Smart Switching technology, with Starlink providing redundant connectivity. Every camera, including drone coverage, transmitted live feeds to BMG's Network Operations Center (NOC), where AI continuously monitored available network conditions and automatically optimized connectivity across multiple cellular networks. This eliminated the need for extensive fiber cabling across the course."Live golf presents unique challenges because of the size of the playing field, the continuously changing storyline, and that no two courses are the same," said Graham Taylor, Executive Producer of Live Sports at BMG. "Our goal was to create a production model that could travel with the tour, adapt to each venue, and scale as the league grows. By combining wireless acquisition, LiveU connectivity, centralized REMI production, and redundant transmission paths, we built a workflow that delivers the reliability of a traditional broadcast while providing the flexibility needed to support a multi-venue golf series."From the NOC, BMG centralized live switching, graphics, audio mixing, video shading, media asset management, master control, and pop-up channel distribution through a single connected production ecosystem.The custom workflow reduced the on-site footprint while maintaining broadcast-quality production across multiple championship venues nationwide.Every aspect is handcrafted by BMG.People. Technology. Workflow.ABOUT BROADCAST MANAGEMENT GROUPFor more than 20 years, Broadcast Management Group (BMG) has been the trusted media infrastructure partner for leading broadcast, sports, entertainment, and enterprise organizations worldwide. BMG delivers end-to-end services including creative services, live remote and studio production, master control and playout, media asset management, distribution, systems integration, and operations management through a single connected ecosystem.Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with operations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Las Vegas, BMG powers scalable, secure media operations for networks, sports properties, studios, OTT platforms, FAST channels, and enterprise organizations through its Network Operations Center and Cloud Control Center™ platform.

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