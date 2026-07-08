Amineh Alavi Bajegani Launches AI-Powered A Build Connect Platform

Amineh Alavi Bajegani, Founder and CEO of A Build Connect

Engineer-turned-developer uses artificial intelligence to simplify zoning research and permitting for real estate projects nationwide.

I built the AI tool I always wished I had on every project—one that speaks zoning code as fluently as it speaks construction.” — Amineh Alavi Bajegani, Founder & CEO, A Build Connect

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

**Engineer and Entrepreneur Amineh Alavi Bajegani Launches A Build Connect, an AI-Powered Platform Modernizing Real Estate Development**

/EINPresswire.com/ — Amineh Alavi Bajegani, engineer, real estate development professional, and Founder & CEO of A Build Connect, today announced the continued development of an AI-powered PropTech platform designed to simplify zoning research, permitting guidance, property feasibility analysis, and early-stage project planning.

Drawing on more than two decades of experience in engineering, construction management, land development, and residential redevelopment, Alavi Bajegani founded A Build Connect after repeatedly encountering the same industry challenge: navigating fragmented zoning regulations, permitting requirements, and disconnected project information that can delay development decisions and increase costs.

A Build Connect applies artificial intelligence and natural language processing to analyze zoning ordinances, land-use regulations, and municipal requirements, providing property-specific insights that help users evaluate development opportunities more efficiently.

"The idea behind A Build Connect didn't come from writing software—it came from years of working in construction and real estate development," said Amineh Alavi Bajegani, Founder and CEO of A Build Connect. "Every project involved countless hours researching zoning regulations, coordinating with consultants, and interpreting municipal requirements. I saw an opportunity to use artificial intelligence to simplify that process and make reliable development information more accessible."

According to housing industry estimates, the United States continues to face a significant housing shortage while permitting complexity and regulatory research remain major contributors to project delays. A Build Connect was created to help address these challenges by providing intelligent tools that support homeowners, developers, architects, engineers, contractors, and municipalities throughout the early stages of development.

Before founding A Build Connect, Amineh Alavi Bajegani spent more than twenty years working across engineering, construction management, and land development projects. Her multidisciplinary background combines technical engineering knowledge with practical experience managing development projects from planning through construction.

She holds a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering and completed HarvardX's Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies program.

As the founder of A Build Connect, Amineh Alavi Bajegani actively participates in leading construction technology, PropTech, and startup ecosystems to stay at the forefront of industry innovation. In 2026, she attended the International Builders' Show (IBS), organized by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), where A Build Connect participated in the Startup Zone alongside emerging construction technology companies. The event provided opportunities to engage with founders, investors, builders, developers, and technology leaders while exploring the future of AI in the construction industry.

She also participated in the AI Summit hosted by the U.S. PropTech Council, continuing to expand her expertise in applied artificial intelligence and its practical use in real estate development and construction technology.

The long-term vision of A Build Connect is to build an intelligent platform that helps modernize construction and real estate development through AI-powered zoning analysis, permitting guidance, project collaboration, and data-driven decision-making.

Through active participation in startup ecosystems, construction industry events, and AI-focused programs, Alavi Bajegani continues to work at the intersection of engineering, real estate development, and artificial intelligence while building A Build Connect.

About Amineh Alavi Bajegani

Amineh Alavi Bajegani is the Founder and CEO of A Build Connect, an AI-powered PropTech company based in Los Angeles. With over 20 years of experience in engineering, construction management, land development, and entrepreneurship, she is focused on applying artificial intelligence to improve efficiency, transparency, and collaboration across the construction industry.

About A Build Connect

A Build Connect is a Los Angeles-based PropTech company developing AI-powered software that simplifies zoning research, permitting guidance, development feasibility analysis, and collaboration across the construction ecosystem. The platform is designed to help homeowners, developers, architects, engineers, contractors, and municipalities make faster, more informed development decisions across the United States.

For more information, visit:

https://www.abuildconnect.com

Media Contact

Amineh Alavi Bajegani

Founder & CEO

A Build Connect

Email: info@abuildconnect.com

Website: https://www.abuildconnect.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/amineh-alavi-426023b9

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