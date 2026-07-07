California calls for communities to make their voices heard as federal administration threatens state’s coast

SACRAMENTO – The federal administration is continuing its efforts targeting California’s coastline. A new federal review launched late last month threatens the future of how California's coastline is managed, and the California Natural Resources Agency is encouraging Californians to make their voices heard.

The review - singling out California - comes as the federal government targets California's coast, including proposals to expand dangerous offshore oil drilling and efforts to restart offshore oil pipeline infrastructure.

Based on the results of the review, the federal government can attempt to defund and decertify the state’s coastal management program, an unprecedented action that would change whether and how the people of California have a voice in offshore drilling and other federal actions off our coast. The review was ordered by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick under the false pretense of California’s “environmental extremism.”

"California's coast belongs to all Californians – full stop,” said California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot. “For decades, Republican and Democratic administrations alike have respected the partnership between states and the federal government that has protected our coast while supporting a thriving economy. Yet the Trump administration is singling out California and threatening unprecedented action in pursuit of dangerous new offshore oil drilling. We won't stand by while the federal government attempts to sideline the people who rely on and care for California's coast – now is the time to make our voices heard."

Last month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced it will hold a series of public meetings as part of its evaluation of the California Coastal Management Program. While framed as a “routine performance review,” NOAA is specifically requesting public input on issues including offshore oil production, pipeline maintenance, desalination projects, undersea cables, spaceport infrastructure, and deep seabed mining. All are currently topics at the center of ongoing federal efforts to expand development along and offshore of California's coast.

Under California’s existing federal partnership, the state has the authority to review the federal administation's recent proposals for offshore oil drilling in federal waters, which could start later this year and extend into 2027. This federal audit could jeopardize California’s ability to review those proposals and leave the state with severely limited oversight.

For nearly 50 years, California's Coastal Management Program has helped ensure that decisions affecting the state's coastline balance local community priorities, tribal interests, economic opportunity, public access and environmental protection. The program operates through a longstanding federal-state partnership established under the federal Coastal Zone Management Act.

Make your voice heard

California encourages residents, tribes, local governments, businesses, fishermen, scientists, conservation organizations, and other interested stakeholders to participate in NOAA's public meetings and submit comments.

NOAA will hold one in-person meeting on Aug. 10 in Santa Monica and two virtual meetings on Aug. 11 and 12. Written comments will be accepted through Aug. 22.

Why this latest review is different

The California Coastal Management Program is the state's federally approved framework for protecting and managing California's coast under the federal Coastal Zone Management Act. It is implemented by the California Coastal Commission, the State Coastal Conservancy, and the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission.

In May of 2026, the U.S. Department of Commerce directed the NOAA to review California's program and seek public input on offshore oil production, pipeline maintenance, deep seabed mining, spaceport infrastructure, desalination projects, undersea cables, and other federal priorities.

NOAA typically evaluates state coastal management programs every five to 10 years. California's program was already extensively reviewed in 2024, including public meetings and stakeholder input. NOAA completed a draft report in June 2025 finding California had successfully implemented and enforced its federally approved program, but a final report was never issued. Despite that recent review, the Department of Commerce has now directed NOAA to conduct an additional evaluation focused on several major coastal development issues.

California's Coastal Management Program has been federally approved since 1978 and has consistently received strong evaluations for balancing coastal protection, public access, economic opportunity, and environmental stewardship.

Tracking federal administration efforts targeting California’s coast

The federal review is the latest action the federal administration is taking targeting the state’s coast: