Clark: Communities in Senate District 24 receive more than $4 million in road-funding grants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

A full breakdown of the Community Crossings Awards can be found here.

STATEHOUSE (July 1, 2026) — Communities in Senate District 24 will receive more than $4 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Brett Clark (R-Avon).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $2 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

This additional round of awards is being issued following the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 179.

In Senate District 24, the following communities received grants:

Brownsburg received $839,798.13;

Greencastle received $1 million;

Hendricks County received $701,179;

Plainfield received $670,285.65; and

Putnam County received $858,306.96.

"Maintaining good roads and bridges is critical to ensure smooth travel for Hoosiers and visitors," Clark said. "I am glad to see communities take advantage of this opportunity, and I look forward to seeing how these funds will help improve local transportation networks."

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 12,500 receive an 80%/20% match, while counties with populations greater than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 12,500 receive a 50%/50% match.

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State Sen. Brett Clark (R-Avon) represents Senate District 24,

which includes portions of Hendricks and Putnam counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.



Contact: Bradley Kelley, Press Secretary

Bradley.Kelley@iga.in.gov

317-234-3560