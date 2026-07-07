Baldwin: Communities in Senate District 20 receive $2 million in road-funding grants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

A full breakdown of the Community Crossings Awards can be found here.

STATEHOUSE (July 1, 2026) — Communities in Senate District 20 will receive $2 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Scott Baldwin (R-Noblesville).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $2 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

This additional round of awards is being issued following the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 179.

In Senate District 20, Carmel and Hamilton County each received $1 million.

"The Community Crossing Grant Program is a great opportunity for local communities to improve the roads and bridges Hoosiers and visitors use for work and pleasure," Baldwin said. "I look forward to seeing the improvements made with these funds and the positive impact on quality of life in our community."

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 12,500 receive an 80%/20% match, while counties with populations greater than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 12,500 receive a 50%/50% match.

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State Sen. Scott Baldwin (R-Noblesville) represents Senate District 20,

which includes Noblesville, Carmel, Cicero and unincorporated areas of Hamilton County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.



Contact: Bradley Kelley, Press Secretary

Bradley.Kelley@iga.in.gov

317-234-3560