US United Launches Summer of Unity: Breaking People Out of Their Bubbles Through Sports

US United logo US United on the Jumbotron at Minnesota Twins - Target Field US United at Denver Nuggets

National nonprofit deploys Unity Seats at Angel City FC, Atlanta Dream, Minnesota Twins, Lynx, and Vikings; proving that Americans unite when given the chance

Just as players from different backgrounds find commonalities as they work together toward a goal, joining together to root for our favorite teams builds a respect that supersedes our differences.” — Adam Mizel, co-founder and Executive Director

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US United, a national nonprofit movement dedicated to bringing moments of unity into culture, today announced the launch of its Summer of Unity initiative, deploying specially designated Unity Seats initially at five professional sports teams across the country, with more announcements to come. Starting in June and running through September 2026, community members from different backgrounds will come together to experience the unifying power of sports, proving that connection happens when we choose to see each other with respect and as human first.

The organization is partnering with professional sports teams to offer special Unity Seats at coveted games all season long. Unity Seats recipients are identified by local sheriffs from the Sheriff Unity Network, who bring together community members who don't know each other and appear different across the social lines that often appear divisive. These strangers sit together, share the game experience, and build connections based on respect and their common love of sports.

"Sports have a unique power to overcome the cultural noise and to unite us," said Adam Mizel, co-founder of US United. "Just as players from different backgrounds find their commonalities as they work together toward a goal, joining together to root for our favorite teams builds a respect and friendship that supersedes our surface-level differences. We like to say, ‘Unity got me great seats to the game. Division left me home alone on the sofa.’"

“At the Atlanta Dream, our impact in our community is as important as the game we play on the court," said Aisha Greenlee, the Atlanta Dream’s director of community impact. “We believe that sports can be a catalyst for social change and we are deeply invested in making Atlanta better. This partnership with US United is a fantastic way to do just that.”

The Sheriff Unity Network, an US United program comprising nearly 100 elected sheriffs nationwide, anchors the Summer of Unity activation. These law enforcement leaders serve constituents across all political and cultural backgrounds, making them ideally positioned to identify community members ready to build bridges.

"By partnering with professional, college and high school sports teams, Unity Seats create tangible moments where people remember they have more in common than what divides them," said Sheriff Christopher R. Swanson, US United co-founder. "Politics and partisanship disappear. That's when real unity happens."

Sheriff Dawanna Witt, of Hennepin County, Minnesota (Minneapolis) said, “Our community has been through many challenges in the past year. Sports reminds us of our humanity and our commonalities. Working with US United, the Minnesota Twins, the Lynx and the Vikings will help us bring healing and unity to the city.”

Summer of Unity venues and dates:

Los Angeles: Angel City FC (National Women's Soccer League) on July 3, July 26, and August 16, 2026

Atlanta: Atlanta Dream (WNBA) on June 22, July 4, August 16. Notably, the August 30, 2026 game is in partnership with the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolence and Social Change (The King Center) with Rev. Dr. Bernice King attending.

Minneapolis: Minnesota Twins (MLB) on June 26, July 10, July 24, August 10, and September 26, 2026. Lynx on August 8th and Vikings on August 9th, alongside the Twins on the 10th for our Unity Sports & Seats Weekend.

Stay tuned for more announcements. Community members interested in participating in the Summer of Unity can learn more by visiting US United on Instagram at @us_united_org, on TikTok @us.united or on Facebook at USUnitedOrg.

About US United

US United is a not-for-profit media collective building unity through storytelling, service, and human connection. Co-founded by business leader Adam Mizel and Sheriff Chris Swanson, the organization proves that Americans share common values and can bridge divides through community engagement. Programs include the Sheriff Unity Network, Holiday Spectacular giving events, Unity Seats at sporting events, and monthly 30 For US conversations.

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