Petermann Bus Operations Supervisor Earns Top 10 Finish at International Safety Competition

With the support of Petermann, I’ve had the opportunity to create memories that I’ll cherish for a lifetime and build friendships with people from all over.” — Matthew Hull

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Petermann Bus is proud to recognize Operations Supervisor, Matthew Hull, for his outstanding performance at the National School Transportation Association ( NSTA ) 2026 School Bus Driver International Safety Competition, recently held in Austin, Texas.Representing Petermann Bus, Matthew competed against some of the most skilled student transportation professionals in North America, earning a Top 10 finish in the Transit Bus Division. Placing 9th out of 30 competitors in his category, he demonstrated exceptional knowledge, precision, and commitment to safety on an international stage.Now in its 52nd year, the NSTA School Bus Driver International Safety Competition welcomed 89 participants from across North America. Competitors were first challenged with a written Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) knowledge examination before advancing to a series of rigorous driving skills tests designed to evaluate accuracy, vehicle control, and safe driving practices.Matthew qualified for the international competition after earning top marks at the Ohio Regional Road-E-O , continuing a long tradition of excellence in school transportation safety competitions.“Matthew Hull joined Petermann Bus in 2017,” said Sue Prewitt, General Manager of Petermann Bus in Lakota, Ohio. “He began as a cover driver before advancing to a contracted driver and behind-the-wheel trainer in 2019, then to Safety Manager in 2021 and Operations Supervisor in 2023. Since day one, Matt has been a passionate supporter of the Road-E-O program. He has consistently encouraged both veteran drivers and new hires, dedicating countless hours to helping fellow team members practice, setting up competition courses, and volunteering his weekends to mentor and support others.”Prewitt continued, “He has placed in the Road-E-O many times and, over the last several years, has taken first place at both the regional and state levels. This year, state pre-service instructors even invited him to assist with advanced training classes in another region. Matt is a dedicated employee and an asset to Petermann and our team.”For Matthew, the competition was the culmination of a decade-long journey that began with a simple invitation to participate in a local Road-E-O event.“It all started about 10 years ago when I was asked to participate in our local school bus Road-E-O. At the time, I didn’t know what I was getting myself into, but I am so grateful that I decided to try something new,” said Matthew. “These events are challenging and require the best of the best to succeed, and they have taught me so much about safety and patience.”He continued, “With the support of Petermann, I’ve had the opportunity to create memories that I’ll cherish for a lifetime and build friendships with people from all over. Each competition allows you to challenge yourself, sharpen your skills, and feel welcome in a family-friendly environment – and I would encourage every professional driver to participate in one.”Matthew’s achievement reflects the dedication to safety, continuous improvement, and service excellence that drives Petermann Bus and its team members every day. His success also highlights the value of events such as state and regional safety competitions, which help transportation professionals strengthen their skills while promoting the highest standards of safety for their student riders and the communities they serve.-END-About Petermann BusAs a premier transportation provider, Petermann Bus provides safe, reliable student transportation that communities trust and families depend on. With operational discipline, local commitment, proven safety standards, and clear accountability, we bring deep expertise to every route we operate. Driven by our five values: Safety, Care, Transparency, Communities, and Culture, we deliver transportation that works quietly, consistently, and without disruption.

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