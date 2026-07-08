Chicago Foster Parent and Advocate Releases Children's Book 'Fostering Home' to Improve How Foster Homes are Identified

Fostering Home by Eva Green inspires hope while helping fund innovative solutions to strengthen foster families and improve outcomes for youth.

When youth are placed in foster homes but are not equipped to support their needs, the result is additional youth trauma, barriers to reunification, and overwhelmed caregivers.” — Eva Green

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eva Green, an experienced foster parent, relative/kinship caregiver, adoptiveparent, child welfare advocate, and author, is proud to announce the release of her newchildren's book, Fostering Home, a heartwarming story about hope, belonging, and thetransformative impact of caring adults in a child's life.More than just a children's book, Fostering Home is part of a broader effort to raise awarenessabout the experiences of youth in foster care, their families, and the critical need to bettersupport the families who care for them.A portion of the book's proceeds is helping fund the development of an innovative platformdesigned to improve youth stability, strengthen foster parent retention, expand access to respitecare, and better connect support systems for caregivers, youth, and families.Through the eyes of Wesley, a young boy navigating the uncertainty of foster care, FosteringHome aims to help young readers build confidence, overcome trauma, and normalize the ideathat while family can be born through blood, it can also be formed through love, commitment,and supportive connections.Fostering Home also provides an opportunity for caregivers, educators, and communities tohave meaningful conversations about foster care and the importance of supporting vulnerableyouth and families, which is available through a discussion guide on Green’s website. "I've witnessed firsthand how difficult it can be to find books that both heal and empower youngreaders in everyday spaces. It is my hope that this book brings comfort to youth, strengthensawareness, and creates solutions to better support them." Green says.Foster parent retention is a significant challenge facing child welfare systems across thecountry, with 50% of foster parents closing their homes within their first year. At the same time, children frequently experience moving homes and placement disruptions thatcan further compound the trauma they have already experienced.The Trump Administration recently announced efforts to find “A Home For Every Child,” yet insome states, Green says data and studies show that the bed capacity in foster homessometimes far surpasses the number of youth in foster care, illustrating the need to bettercoordinate, identify, and utilize licensed foster homes.Sibling separation, foster home placements that are unable to support permanency goals, andwasted public resources that prioritize foster parent recruitment, rather than retention, are alsoongoing concerns, Green says."When youth are placed in foster homes because they have an open bed but are not equippedto support their needs, the result is additional trauma to youth, barriers to families attempting tomeet service goals, and overwhelmed caregivers, further illustrated in high turnover andplacement disruptions,” says Green. “My hope is that this book not only inspires readers butalso helps support the development of solutions that better support youth and the families whocare for them."By improving the efficiency of foster home identification, Green’s efforts aim to improvecaregiver retention, reduce placement disruptions, and help ensure that youth are matched withfamilies best equipped to meet their individual needs."By making it easier for foster families to be identified and support one another, we can createstronger homes for youth in foster care, better outcomes for them and their families, and a moresustainable foster care system for all,” Green says.Fostering Home is recommended for children ages 6-10, as well as for foster families, adoptivefamilies, educators, social workers, and anyone who believes in the power of hope, resilience,and belonging.About Eva GreenEva Green is a professional speaker, foster parent, adoptive parent, guardian, child welfareadvocate, author, and change management professional based in the Chicago area. Throughher personal and professional experiences, she has become a passionate advocate forimproving foster care placement practices, supporting caregivers, and creating innovativesolutions that help youth and families thrive. Green’s writing and advocacy efforts have alsobeen featured in Influential Woman and the podcast Shining Light on Shadows. Learn moreabout Eva Green at https://www.evagreennow.com/public-speaking-advocacy

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