Chicago Foster Parent and Advocate Releases Children's Book 'Fostering Home' to Improve How Foster Homes are Identified
Fostering Home by Eva Green inspires hope while helping fund innovative solutions to strengthen foster families and improve outcomes for youth.
parent, child welfare advocate, and author, is proud to announce the release of her new
children's book, Fostering Home, a heartwarming story about hope, belonging, and the
transformative impact of caring adults in a child's life.
More than just a children's book, Fostering Home is part of a broader effort to raise awareness
about the experiences of youth in foster care, their families, and the critical need to better
support the families who care for them.
A portion of the book's proceeds is helping fund the development of an innovative platform
designed to improve youth stability, strengthen foster parent retention, expand access to respite
care, and better connect support systems for caregivers, youth, and families.
Through the eyes of Wesley, a young boy navigating the uncertainty of foster care, Fostering
Home aims to help young readers build confidence, overcome trauma, and normalize the idea
that while family can be born through blood, it can also be formed through love, commitment,
and supportive connections.
Fostering Home also provides an opportunity for caregivers, educators, and communities to
have meaningful conversations about foster care and the importance of supporting vulnerable
youth and families, which is available through a discussion guide on Green’s website.
"I've witnessed firsthand how difficult it can be to find books that both heal and empower young
readers in everyday spaces. It is my hope that this book brings comfort to youth, strengthens
awareness, and creates solutions to better support them." Green says.
Foster parent retention is a significant challenge facing child welfare systems across the
country, with 50% of foster parents closing their homes within their first year.
At the same time, children frequently experience moving homes and placement disruptions that
can further compound the trauma they have already experienced.
The Trump Administration recently announced efforts to find “A Home For Every Child,” yet in
some states, Green says data and studies show that the bed capacity in foster homes
sometimes far surpasses the number of youth in foster care, illustrating the need to better
coordinate, identify, and utilize licensed foster homes.
Sibling separation, foster home placements that are unable to support permanency goals, and
wasted public resources that prioritize foster parent recruitment, rather than retention, are also
ongoing concerns, Green says.
"When youth are placed in foster homes because they have an open bed but are not equipped
to support their needs, the result is additional trauma to youth, barriers to families attempting to
meet service goals, and overwhelmed caregivers, further illustrated in high turnover and
placement disruptions,” says Green. “My hope is that this book not only inspires readers but
also helps support the development of solutions that better support youth and the families who
care for them."
By improving the efficiency of foster home identification, Green’s efforts aim to improve
caregiver retention, reduce placement disruptions, and help ensure that youth are matched with
families best equipped to meet their individual needs.
"By making it easier for foster families to be identified and support one another, we can create
stronger homes for youth in foster care, better outcomes for them and their families, and a more
sustainable foster care system for all,” Green says.
Fostering Home is recommended for children ages 6-10, as well as for foster families, adoptive
families, educators, social workers, and anyone who believes in the power of hope, resilience,
and belonging.
About Eva Green
Eva Green is a professional speaker, foster parent, adoptive parent, guardian, child welfare
advocate, author, and change management professional based in the Chicago area. Through
her personal and professional experiences, she has become a passionate advocate for
improving foster care placement practices, supporting caregivers, and creating innovative
solutions that help youth and families thrive. Green’s writing and advocacy efforts have also
been featured in Influential Woman and the podcast Shining Light on Shadows. Learn more
about Eva Green at https://www.evagreennow.com/public-speaking-advocacy.
Eva Green
Evergreen Endeavors Inc.
+1 7738141189
email us here
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