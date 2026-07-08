Green California Dental Group Announces New Fully Remodeled Dental Office in Eagle Rock / Glassell Park

The practice expands its Los Angeles County presence with a new Verdugo Road location while continuing to serve patients at its established Burbank office.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green California Dental Group has announced the opening of its new fully remodeled dental office on Verdugo Road in the Eagle Rock / Glassell Park area of Los Angeles. The new location marks an expansion for the practice, allowing Green California Dental Group to serve more patients across Los Angeles County while continuing to care for patients at its established Burbank office.With dental offices now located in both Burbank and Eagle Rock / Glassell Park, Green California Dental Group is expanding access to general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry restorative dentistry , and emergency dental care for patients throughout Northeast Los Angeles, Burbank, Glendale, Highland Park, Atwater Village, and surrounding communities.“Our goal has always been to make high-quality dental care more accessible for the communities we serve,” said Dr. Varand Kerikorian, DDS. “With our new Eagle Rock / Glassell Park location, we are able to welcome more patients from surrounding Los Angeles neighborhoods while continuing to provide the same level of care our Burbank patients have come to know.”The new Verdugo Road office has been fully remodeled inside and out to provide patients with a comfortable and modern setting for their dental visits. The expansion gives patients more flexibility when choosing a dental office location and helps the practice better serve a larger portion of Los Angeles County.Green California Dental Group provides a wide range of dental services, including preventive dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, emergency dental care, dental implants, veneers, crowns and bridges, periodontal care, and family dentistry. The practice focuses on helping patients maintain healthy smiles while also offering treatment options for those looking to restore, improve, or enhance their teeth.Patients can now schedule appointments at either the Burbank office or the new Eagle Rock / Glassell Park office. Full location details are available on the practice’s locations page https://greencaliforniadental.com/our-locations/ Burbank Location1822 W Burbank BlvdBurbank, CA 91506Phone: (818) 238-9700Eagle Rock / Glassell Park Location4146 Verdugo RdLos Angeles, CA 90065Phone: (323) 258-4840About Green California Dental GroupGreen California Dental Group is a Southern California dental practice serving patients across Burbank, Eagle Rock, Glassell Park, and surrounding Los Angeles County communities. The practice provides preventive, cosmetic, emergency, restorative, periodontal, implant, and family dental care. Led by Dr. Varand Kerikorian, DDS, Green California Dental Group is committed to providing patient-focused dental care in a comfortable and modern setting.

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