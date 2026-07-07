Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Schuyler County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of a civilian who died on July 5, 2026 following a motor vehicle collision involving a New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) officer in Cayuta, Schuyler County.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on July 5, a DOCCS parole officer was driving in Cayuta on the way to work. As the officer approached the intersection of State Route 224 and State Route 13, the officer’s car collided with another vehicle. A passenger in the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.