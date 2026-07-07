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Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Maria Jhai

(Subscription required) Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Maria Jhai credits her background in anthropology, federal prosecution, and innocence work with teaching her the importance of questioning assumptions, listening carefully and approaching each case with an open mind. 

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Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Maria Jhai

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