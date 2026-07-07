Case in Which Vanna White Sued for Breach of Right of Publicity Defeats Rapper’s Suit

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in affirming the dismissal with prejudice of an action brought by a rapper/chef who complains that her persona was pilfered by Amazon.com, has applied a 1992 decision arising under California law declaring that there was no violation of television hostess Vanna White’s right of publicity in using, in a commercial, a robot resembling her standing on a Wheel of Fortune-like set.

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