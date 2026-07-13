Cosmo Bio USA Expands its Portfolio with ELISA Kits from Reed Biotech

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North American researchers now have access to affordable, high-sensitive, fast, and low sample volume ELISA kits

We believe Reed Biotech's ELISA kit affordability and important characteristics like shortened assay times, high sensitivity, and low sample volume requirements will enable scientific workflows.” — Theresa Schaub, Division President of Cosmo Bio USA

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cosmo Bio USA , a leading international distributor of life science research products, announced the expansion of its ELISA kit portfolio with the addition of ELISA kits developed by Reed Biotech Cosmo Bio USA will offer Reed Biotech’s High Sensitivity, Micro Fast, and Fast Step ELISA kits in the North American life science research market.“We are excited to collaborate with Reed Biotech to bring their ELISA kits to researchers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico,” said Theresa Schaub, Division President and Chief Operating Officer of Cosmo Bio USA. “We believe the combination of their ELISA kit’s affordability with important characteristics like shortened assay times, high sensitivity, and low sample volume requirements will enable scientific workflows.”“We are delighted to establish this strategic partnership with Cosmo Bio USA to introduce our high-performance ELISA platforms to researchers throughout North America,” said Yiming Lu, Chief Executive Officer of Reed Biotech. “Our High Sensitivity, Micro Fast, and Fast Step ELISA kits are engineered to deliver exceptional assay performance—combining industry-leading sensitivity, ultra-low sample volume requirements, and significantly accelerated assay times—while maintaining exceptional affordability. By partnering with Cosmo Bio USA, we are making these technically differentiated immunoassay solutions widely accessible to laboratories across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, enabling more efficient, reliable, and high-quality life science research.”Learn more and view the Reed Biotech ELISA kit portfolio: https://www.cosmobiousa.com/suppliers/reed-biotech.html About Cosmo Bio USACosmo Bio USA bridges the gap between global innovation and scientific discovery by providing researchers worldwide with exclusive access to high-performance reagents and research tools from over 70 international manufacturers. Specializing in unique solutions from Japanese and select global innovators, we offer products trusted internationally for their precision and reliability and relevance in Synthetic Biology, Immunology, Cell & Gene Therapy, Rodent Hyperovulation/Transgenics, and Exosome/Extracellular Vesicle research workflows. With responsive technical guidance, transparent shipping, and flexible procurement options, we empower biotech, pharma, and academic teams across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia-Pacific to focus on breakthrough science, not logistics.About Reed BiotechReed Biotech Ltd is a high-tech biotechnology enterprise focused on research in the field of immune proteins. We are committed to providing high-quality reagents and solutions for the global scientific research and medical communities, promoting the harmonious development of humanity and nature. We have established an R&D center and production facilities in Wuhan East Lake High-tech Zone, together with global sales and technical support centers to better serve customers worldwide. At Reed Biotech, we implement stringent quality control systems. All products are inspected in accordance with GMP standards and hold ISO 9001 certification before delivery, ensuring stable and reliable product performance.

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