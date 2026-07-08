R.F. Lafferty & Co. Celebrates 80 Years of Service and Growth

Founded in 1946, independent family-owned broker-dealer reflects on eight decades of client service

Celebrating 80 years is a significant milestone for our firm. The trust and support of our employees, clients, and business partners have been instrumental in shaping our history.” — Robert Hackel, CEO of R.F. Lafferty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc., a global, full-service broker-dealer, today announced the celebration of its 80th anniversary. Founded in 1946, the family-owned firm has served clients across multiple generations and market cycles while maintaining its commitment to independence, long-term relationships, and personalized client service."Celebrating 80 years is a significant milestone for our firm," said R.F. Lafferty’s CEO Robert Hackel. "The trust and support of our employees, clients, and business partners have been instrumental in shaping our history. Their confidence in our team has allowed us to grow while remaining true to the values that have guided the firm for decades."Since its founding, R.F. Lafferty has evolved from its roots as a brokers' broker into a diversified financial services firm serving retail, institutional, and corporate clients. Today, the firm provides a broad range of services, including retail brokerage, wealth management, institutional sales and trading, market making, independent research, and investment banking. It is headquartered in New York and recently opened a new office in Boca Raton, FL.Throughout its history, R.F. Lafferty has adapted to changing market environments while maintaining a focus on serving clients through personalized advice and direct access to experienced professionals. The firm's investment banking platform has supported companies across a range of industries through public offerings, private placements, strategic advisory engagements, and other capital markets transactions. Its institutional sales, trading, market making, and research capabilities continue to support investors and issuers navigating today's complex markets.A defining characteristic of R.F. Lafferty's history has been its continuity of ownership and leadership. In 1970, Henry Hackel acquired the firm and established the foundation for its continued growth while preserving its independent, client-focused approach. More than five decades later, the firm remains family-owned and operated, a unique differentiator within the financial services industry.Leadership continuity remains central to the firm's long-term vision. Robert Hackel, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer for nearly three decades before becoming CEO, continues to guide the firm's strategic growth. Amanda Hackel, Vice President within the investment banking group at R.F. Lafferty, represents the next generation of leadership and reinforces the firm's long-term commitment to serving clients."Our focus remains on delivering the same level of service and commitment that has defined R.F. Lafferty for the past 80 years," Robert Hackel added. "We look forward to the opportunities ahead for our clients, employees, and the firm."About R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc.Established in 1946, R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. is a global, full-service broker-dealer headquartered in New York, New York. R.F. Lafferty has been family owned and operated since 1970, and clients can expect exceptional experience, continuity in service and true dedication from the people they work with at R.F. Lafferty. R.F. Lafferty offers an array of customized services including retail brokerage, wealth management, institutional sales and trading, market making, independent research, and investment banking.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States securities laws. These statements relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts or future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". We have based these forward-looking statements on information currently available to the Company, assumptions the Company believes are reasonable and our current expectations about future events or performance. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the ability to obtain the necessary permits and approvals to operate, the Company’s ability to develop new products and/or services, the approval of the Company’s application for a launch license and the timing thereof, the Company’s expansion to Midland, Texas, the adoption by the market of the Company’s method of satellite deployment, the Company’s continued business arrangements, market trends and competition in the Company’s industry, the future diversification of the Company’s revenue streams and the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, and other factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the Commission under Regulation A. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurances that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effect on, the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s Offering Circular relating to this offering and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy the Company’s securities.

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