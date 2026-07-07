Public Information Meeting Regarding the Middletown-Portland Railroad Bridge Rehabilitation

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct a hybrid public information meeting concerning the rehabilitation of the Middletown-Portland Railroad Bridge over the Connecticut River on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at Middletown High School, located at 200 La Rosa Lane. Spanish translation services will be available in-person and virtually.

The public information meeting is being held to provide the public and local community the opportunity to offer comments or ask questions regarding the proposed project. The meeting will also take place on Zoom. A question and answer (Q&A) session will immediately follow the presentation, which will be recorded. For instructions on accessing the virtual meeting option and ways to provide comments and ask questions, please visit portal.ct.gov/DOTMiddletown0082-0317.

“This rehabilitation will increase modernize its mechanical and electric systems to provide reliable operation,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Project Manager Nicholas Martin. “Because of the historic nature of the bridge, we highly encourage the public to attend this meeting to share their feedback with the CTDOT project team to incorporate into the design.”

The purpose of the project is to increase the load-carrying capacity of the bridge and to rehabilitate the mechanical and electrical systems.

Right-of-way impacts are not anticipated.

Construction is anticipated to begin fall 2028 based on the availability of funding, acquisition of rights of way, and approval of permit(s). The estimated construction cost for this project is approximately $87 million. This project is anticipated to be undertaken with state and federal funds.

For audio only, call 877-853-5257 and enter Meeting ID 847 5269 7847. Individuals with hearing and/or speech disabilities may dial 711 for Telecommunications Relay Services (TRS). Individuals may also request that project information be mailed to them within one week by contacting Nicholas Martin at Nicholas.Martin@ct.gov or 860-594-3609.

Additional language assistance may be requested by contacting the CTDOT Language Assistance Call Line 860-594-2109. Requests should be made at least five business days prior to the meeting. Language assistance is provided at no cost to the public and efforts will be made to respond to timely requests for assistance.

The recording will also be posted following the meeting in CTDOT’s public meeting playlist at portal.ct.gov/ctdotVPIMarchive. Non-English language closed captioning will be available on YouTube.